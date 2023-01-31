ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Where the worst of the ice will be

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there's encouraging news for parts of the area with the ice coming in tonight. Where the worst of the ice will be and when it finally moves out.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Sully Says: Muss surviving a season of firsts

The basketball gods decided that Eric Musselman had made coaching College Basketball too easy. First, unexpected success at Nevada, and now Arkansas. Muss would have to pay for the back-to-back trips to the Elite Eights this season. How much is too much? The injuries to Trevon Brazile and Nick Smith...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Sam Pittman's priority is signing instate prospects

After signing 10 instate prospects in the Class of 2022, Arkansas only offered three recruits from the state of Arkansas in the Class of 2023. While the Razorbacks signed all three of them, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman would like to see that number at least double in 2024 as it has the looks of a bumper crop in the Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
heritagetalon.org

NWA Family Fights for Trans Rights Statewide

During the last two weeks of October, an Arkansas law prohibiting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth finally had its day in court. The law, originally passed by the Arkansas legislature in March 2021, would effectively place a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors by preventing doctors from providing referrals and allowing private insurers to refuse coverage of gender-affirming care to transgender persons at any age.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming

FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

VIDEO: Icy roads cause wrecks in River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cars appeared to crash into each other and into a fire truck on the icy I-540 Monday morning.Follow this link to learn more about the road conditions. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter....
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 1/22

Arresting agency – Arkansas State Police Troop H:. Deven Chappell of Magazine was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 29 at 1:41 a.m. and released on signature bond January 29 at 10:09 a.m. Chappell was charged with Driving While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Arresting agency – Sebastian...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win vs. Texas A&M

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their third straight SEC win as they knocked off the Texas A&M Aggies, 81-70, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 15-7 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. The Razorbacks put together an efficient offensive performance against an Aggie...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

