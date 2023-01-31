Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive InCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
Locally-filmed movie to have premiere at Fiesta Square
A new film shot in and around Fayetteville, Ark. is scheduled to have a premiere and special Q&A at AMC Fiesta Square theater.
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
KHBS
Where the worst of the ice will be
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there's encouraging news for parts of the area with the ice coming in tonight. Where the worst of the ice will be and when it finally moves out.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley...
KATV
Sully Says: Muss surviving a season of firsts
The basketball gods decided that Eric Musselman had made coaching College Basketball too easy. First, unexpected success at Nevada, and now Arkansas. Muss would have to pay for the back-to-back trips to the Elite Eights this season. How much is too much? The injuries to Trevon Brazile and Nick Smith...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Britton Wilson among four collegiate record holders on Bowerman watch list
NEW ORLEANS – The first update to the watch list for the 2023 women’s Bowerman includes four athletes who set a collegiate record in January, including Arkansas’ Britton Wilson. During the same week the Bowerman preseason watch list was released in mid-January, Wilson produced the first collegiate...
Fort Smith postpones trash services
The city of Fort Smith postpones trash collection services for Jan. 31.
Sam Pittman's priority is signing instate prospects
After signing 10 instate prospects in the Class of 2022, Arkansas only offered three recruits from the state of Arkansas in the Class of 2023. While the Razorbacks signed all three of them, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman would like to see that number at least double in 2024 as it has the looks of a bumper crop in the Natural State.
heritagetalon.org
NWA Family Fights for Trans Rights Statewide
During the last two weeks of October, an Arkansas law prohibiting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth finally had its day in court. The law, originally passed by the Arkansas legislature in March 2021, would effectively place a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors by preventing doctors from providing referrals and allowing private insurers to refuse coverage of gender-affirming care to transgender persons at any age.
Fort Smith man wanted by FBI, ATF; Accused of explosives possession
Federal agents are asking for help in locating for Fort Smith man who they claim illegally possessed explosives.
Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
Musselman's Unplanned Handling of Walsh Unlocks Key to Future Wins
Unique stat indicates Hogs' coach may have key to be more consistent in SEC play
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas guard, throws down Dunk of the Year candidate vs. Texas A&M
Arkansas’ star guard showed out Tuesday night in the Razorbacks’ strong 81-70 win at Bud Walton Arena. Council dropped a team-high 19 points, adding 6 rebounds and 4 assists to his complete performance. Oh, and he also threw down a potential Dunk of the Year candidate late in...
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
KHBS
VIDEO: Icy roads cause wrecks in River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cars appeared to crash into each other and into a fire truck on the icy I-540 Monday morning.Follow this link to learn more about the road conditions. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter....
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/22
Arresting agency – Arkansas State Police Troop H:. Deven Chappell of Magazine was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 29 at 1:41 a.m. and released on signature bond January 29 at 10:09 a.m. Chappell was charged with Driving While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Arresting agency – Sebastian...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas urges caution, announces gameday changes for matchup vs. Texas A&M amid winter storm
Arkansas is set to host Texas A&M at 6 p.m Central time on Tuesday night in an important SEC matchup. But the Fayetteville area is experiencing a winter storm on Tuesday, with a weather advisory cautioning that icy conditions could persist. The game between the Aggies and Razorbacks will still...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win vs. Texas A&M
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their third straight SEC win as they knocked off the Texas A&M Aggies, 81-70, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 15-7 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. The Razorbacks put together an efficient offensive performance against an Aggie...
Comments / 0