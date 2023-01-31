Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $613 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $613 million.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $40,000 in Mega Millions
Lady Luck and Louisiana's lottery players are back on speaking terms as far as the Mega Millions game is concerned. It's not like players in Louisiana haven't been winning, there have been winning tickets cashed in Bastrop, Saint Rose, Metairie, and Thibodaux in the not too distant past. But according...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Mega Millions Jackpot Win
The Louisiana Lottery has been very busy during the first 25 days of January. The Lottery has overseen the dispensation of some big money prizes in the first month of 2023. And, based on the way things are looking, there doesn't appear to be any slowing down in Louisiana's "lottery luck".
Louisiana Lands Two on ‘Dirtiest Cities in America’ List
Louisiana now has the distinction of being home to two cities on the "Dirtiest Cities in America" list. Well, we could have done worse, right?. The trashiest time of the year is the winter holiday season. Makes sense. All of the extra food, decorations, and presents begin to add up,...
Frozen Gumbo, Frozen Jambalaya Recall Issued for Louisiana
A company that prepares frozen gumbo and frozen jambalaya for consumers in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas has issued a recall on some 18,000 pounds of the frozen food. The reason for the recall, according to the United States Department of Agriculture had to do with the inspection record of the facility where the products were made.
