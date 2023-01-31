Read full article on original website
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Iowa bill seeks to limit length of freight trains
A bill in the Iowa Legislature is seeking to restrict the length of freight trains operating in the state. The legislation was introduced in the Iowa House of Representatives on Thursday and passed a three-member subcommittee on Friday. The bill would prevent railroad companies from running trains that exceed 8,500 feet in length, or about 1.6 miles. If signed into law, the rule could cost companies between $500 and $5,000 per violation.
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid more […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Iowa House panel advances bill to reduce reports for coal plants
An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Tuesday that would eliminate a requirement for electric utilities to submit biennial reports about their plans to control emissions from coal-powered plants. House Study Bill 73 is identical to one that got preliminary approval from a Senate subcommittee earlier this month. It would make optional the multiyear plans […] The post Iowa House panel advances bill to reduce reports for coal plants appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Senate bill to withdraw Virginia from carbon cap program voted down
The lone Republican attempt of the 2023 General Assembly session to repeal a law allowing Virginia’s participation in a regional carbon cap and invest program was killed in a Senate committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 1001 from Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, was voted down on a party-line vote in the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources […] The post Senate bill to withdraw Virginia from carbon cap program voted down appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Senator Tammy Baldwin discusses Farmland Security Act
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is working on a Bill that brings more transparency to farmers and consumers across the country. The Farmland Security Act gives the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the public access to who owns farmland across the country. This new Bill shows...
Congress’ ‘biggest fight’ over climate? It’s the farm bill.
Forget electric vehicles, wind turbines or pipelines. Congress’ most consequential climate battles this year are more likely to revolve around dirt and cows. The five-year farm bill is scheduled to expire by Oct. 1, making it one of the few must-pass legislative items under this divided Congress. The Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee on Wednesday is holding its first hearing on the legislation, with many more to follow in both chambers.
Minnesota Is Poised to Pass an Ambitious 100 Percent Clean Energy Bill. Now About Those Incinerators.
A bill that would require Minnesota’s utilities to generate 100 percent clean energy by 2040 passed in the House and is expected to be signed into law in the coming weeks. The legislation garnered wide support from environmental advocacy groups, who succeeded in pushing some provisions in favor of communities disproportionately burdened by environmental hazards—but some argue that the bill still isn’t attentive enough to environmental justice concerns.
GOP Senators roll out energy plan ahead of floor vote on Democratic clean energy bill
A Republican-backed energy plan introduced at a press conference Thursday would include possible expansion of nuclear power-generating options for Minnesota.
Lawmakers look to curb eminent domain powers for carbon capture pipeline builders
Nearly two dozen eastern Iowa farmers gathered at a Shell Rock church for the two-hour trip to Des Moines with a plan to tell as many lawmakers as possible they want them to stop three companies from using eminent domain to build carbon capture pipelines across the state. They weren't alone. As though...
