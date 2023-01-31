Read full article on original website
Related
Cultivating a Gratitude Attitude
You've probably heard of a gratitude attitude. Maybe you’re wondering why you should add gratitude to your life or maybe you know you need to, but you don’t know how. Why should everyone (not just the super successful) cultivate a gratitude attitude?
Dear Abby: Partner’s affair sparked by perceived lack of affection
DEAR ABBY: I'm in a three-year relationship, but my significant other, "Ron," is extremely cautious about emotional attachment. It took him two years to tell me he loves me or even to express any form of serious affection. In addition, he's consumed by his job and worries about how his co-workers perceive him. He seems to prioritize work relationships over our relationship. Because I have been depressed by the meager affection he shows me, I began an intimate relationship with a former co-worker, "Dan." Dan expresses no reservations or restraint in his feelings for me. He makes me feel appreciated, beautiful...
Dear Abby: A terrible smell is coming from my neighbor’s apartment — I’m afraid
DEAR ABBY: I’ve lived in my apartment for almost 10 years and had the same downstairs neighbor since I moved in. About three years ago, I began noticing an odor coming from her apartment. It’s hard to describe other than the worst body odor imaginable. It’s so bad that I can’t open my sliding door or windows in the summer because the smell drifts into my home. She is not the type of person I can approach about this no matter how gently I word it. I’m to the point where I feel I should file a complaint with management....
Angel Number 333 Reminds Us To Be Grateful and Embrace Optimism
You look up from a deadline you’ve been working toward—it’s 3:33 in the afternoon. You run to Starbucks for a midday pick-me-up—your total comes out to $3.33. You check the timer to see how much time is remaining on what you’re cooking for dinner—it says 3 minutes and 33 seconds to go. You wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom—the clock reads 3:33. What in the world? Surely this couldn’t be a coincidence, right? Is there something more to explain the meaning of angel number 333?
Insights on Love, Negativity, and Peace
Love, negativity, and inner serenity are all complex and nuanced ideas that profoundly affect our lives. Being aware of these issues might make it easier for us to control our emotions, negotiate relationships, and pursue happiness.
Manifesting Love
Manifesting love is a real thing. Yes, you can attract your dream person by controlling your thoughts; I will explain how. Manifesting is a spiritual buzzword commonly used, but technically it stems from psychology. Have you heard of the term cognitive re-framing? Cognitive re-framing is swapping a negative thought for a positive one. Ultimately our thoughts determine our outcome as they control our emotions and behavior.
KevinMD.com
The link between thoughts and emotions: How to change your feelings by changing your thinking
Your emotions result from the way you think about things. Before you can experience (feel) any event, you must process it with your mind and give it meaning (thought). You must understand what is happening to you before you can feel it. Every time you feel sad or have intense negative emotions about something, try to identify the corresponding negative thought that you probably had just prior. By learning to restructure these thoughts, you can change your emotions. It’s likely that you’re skeptical of all this because negative thinking has become such a part of your life that it has become automatic. This is referred to as automatic thoughts by Dr. David Burns in his book Feeling Good.
babyboomers.com
Living Your Life With Passion, Purpose and Positivity
There are 54.1 million people who are 65 or older in the U.S. That number is expected to grow to 80.8 million by 2040 (Administration on Aging). How many of these individuals are living with passion, purpose and positivity? More than you might think. Oh, the media and cultural myths may have us deteriorating steadily after 65, but according to 2022 research, only 4% of Americans over 65 live in nursing homes, and only 2% live in assisted living facilities. That means fully 94% of Americans over 65 are going about their business, living their lives.
Opinion: How To Deal With Being Ghosted in a Relationship
Ghosting is a term used to describe suddenly ending all communication and contact with someone without any explanation or justification. In a relationship, ghosting can be a painful and confusing experience, leaving you feeling rejected, hurt, and wondering what went wrong. It can be not easy to understand why someone would suddenly end things without any explanation or closure, but it’s important to remember that ghosting is not a reflection of your worth or value as a person.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Which love language speaks to you?
The way love is expressed speaks volumes, but the right way to do that may depend on your love language. This week, as we roll into February, you may start seeing stores stocked with roses, heart-shaped chocolate boxes, and large stuffed animals in preparation for Valentine’s Day. Oh yes, the day of heartache, heartbreak, and true love; or a day for relationship exploration, perhaps? The way love is expressed speaks volumes, but apparently there is a right and wrong way to do it depending on your love language.
Opinion: Your Grief is Proportionate to Your Love
Tonight, my grief is a wild, roaring thing, and I am weeping alone in a quiet house. I have no one to blame but myself. After all, I summoned it here. It was an impulse, really. I was craving something sweet and feeling unsettled, and I saw a bag of treats on the counter. I sorted through it, and my fingers stalled on a small Milky Way bar. I touched it, and I could suddenly feel my father’s mother stuffing them in the pocket of a leather jacket she gave me. The same leather jacket, worn and falling to pieces, hangs in my closet, and I cannot get rid of it. If I checked the pockets, I might find a candy bar there now.
Honestly Expressing Your Emotions May Impact Your Relationship With Others
It’s important to be aware that as a society, we generally condemn emotions. And there are many reasons for this. Some of it is common sense; as an example, you don’t want to make a scene everywhere you go otherwise you risk embarrassing yourself, and that would mean others will not like you, and if others don’t like you, you’ll be alone and being alone threatens your survival.
Beyond Happy: Understanding and Cultivating Positivity
Positivity is a state of mind characterized by a focus on the good, the possible, and the future. It is the opposite of negativity, which is characterized by a focus on the bad, the impossible, and the past. Positivity is not just about feeling good, it is also about thinking and acting in ways that promote well-being, growth, and success.
Wisdom With Love
Today we’re going to be chatting about something we’ll all encounter at some point in our lives — better or for worse — and that’s romantic love. It’s impossible to go through life without this concept, either in theory or in practice.
The Psychology of Sad Songs - How Music Connects Us with Our Pain
When all hope is gone, you know sad songs say so much. — Elton John. Sad songs have long been a staple in music, with many people turning to them in times of despondency or heartbreak. But why do we find solace in listening to songs that make us feel worse? Well, it turns out there are distinct psychological mechanisms behind our preference for sad music.
MindBodyGreen
The Spiritual Meaning Of Rainbows + What It Means If You Keep Seeing Them
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Rainbows are gifts that are full of positive signs and spiritual meanings, but what does it mean if you keep seeming them? Here's what to know about the various meanings of rainbows and what they might mean in relation to love, personality, and more, according to experts.
Opinion: Faith As Our Moral Compass
Faith can be an important aspect of one's life for a variety of reasons. Faith refers to a belief in something greater than oneself, such as a higher power or deity, and can take many different forms, including religious and spiritual beliefs. For some people, faith provides a sense of purpose and meaning in life. It can help individuals understand their place in the world and connect with something larger than themselves, which can provide a sense of comfort and hope. Faith can also offer a belief in an afterlife, which can provide comfort and solace in times of grief or loss.
Comments / 0