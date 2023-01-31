Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
LSMSA hosts Feb. 3 health education career presentation
The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) invites the community to join students, faculty, and staff on Friday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. as Bayou North Area Health Education Center Health Careers Coordinator LaShanda Sanders discusses AHEC Health Career Exploration Opportunities. The event is part of LSMSA’s Science Speaker Series and will be held in the LSMSA Recital Hall.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
2023 State of the City Address with Mayor Ronnie Williams
Mayor Ronnie Williams started off his 2023 State of the City Address on Feb. 1 by saying that, while he’s extremely proud of the work he and his team have accomplished in the little over two years of his time in office, some of the challenges Natchitoches faces cannot be sufficiently addressed by local government alone.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 1, 2023
Service: Friday, February 3 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Saturday, February 4 at 11 am in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Service: Saturday, February 4 at 12 pm at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center. David Ford. Arrangements TBA. Mary Mitchell. Service:...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mu Omega Zeta Chapter Continues Blanket Drive Partnership with Council on Aging
Mu Omega Zeta Sorority of Natchitoches donated 72 blankets to the Council on Aging kicking of their annual Blanket Drive and surpassing last year’s total. They plan to also donate blankets to the Cancer Center to be distributed to clients. The sorority has participated in the drive for a number of years and is one of the largest contributors to the blanket drive. Members delivering the blankets were President Josephine Winder, Linda Howard, Mary Calhoun, Sandra Williams, and Linda H. Jones.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
ADVANCE seeking applications for Summer 2023
Northwestern State University’s ADVANCE Program will host its 35th session July 2 – 22, 2023. The ADVANCE Program is a three-week residential program that academically challenges and socially engages academically motivated students who are currently in 7th – 11th grades. The program’s website, www.nsula.edu/advance, has been updated, and an online application is available.
kalb.com
City of Natchitoches selected for $280,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All grant
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches is proud to announce the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the City of Natchitoches $280,000 as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. This planning grant will allow the City to establish a SS4A Task Force that will facilitate meaningful community engagement and develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan to significantly reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries for both drivers and pedestrians.
KSLA
Big Brothers, Big Sisters coming to Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — The City of Natchitoches soon will have a branch of Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. brought news of the mentoring program’s third office of its kind in Louisiana when he delivered his State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
KSLA
Black History Month: Jeri Burrell serves as activist for the people
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - KSLA highlights the achievements of an outstanding activist in the community, Jeri Burrell of Mansfield, Louisiana. On Feb. 2, KSLA honors the first woman and first Black woman elected to the DeSoto Parish Police Jury in 2016 and again in 2022, Jeri Burrell. Burrell also serves...
Parents Mad at Bossier School for Confiscating Winter Clothing
Parents of Airline High Schools students are upset at the fact that school officials chose to confiscate sweatshirts and coats from students on one of the coldest, wettest days of the year. Social media posts are slamming school officials for leaving kids in the cold. Carla Collins is with Shesus...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchez community invited to attend USDA workshop
The Village of Natchez in partnership with USDA Office will hold a workshop on Feb. 4 at 10 am at the Morning Star Baptist church Fellowship Hall. Workshop will consist of information on direct loans, guaranteed loans, home repairs funds, and a grant offer to residents 62 years or old up to $10,000 with no loan payment ability. Light refreshments will be provided.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
2023 Mystic Krewe de Saint Denis King, Queen, Captain, Belle
The Mystic Krewe de St. Denis is pleased to announce the Royal Monarchs for the 45th Tableau and Ball, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Natchitoches Events Center. Anna Kathleen Jackson. Miss Anna Kathleen Jackson will reign as Queen for the 2023 Mystic Krewe de St....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches resident among 2023 LA 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees
It is with great honor that the Louisiana 4-H Youth Development Program and the LSU AgCenter announce the 2023 Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees. Hall of Fame nominations were received from parishes across the state. Because the Hall of Fame is such an honor, all inductees will be recognized at a special ceremony that will take place at 4-H Camp Grant Walker Educational Center in the Fall of 2023.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rotary Club Student of the Month: LSMSA
Rotary Student of the Month for December 2022 is Louisiana School for Math Science & the Arts (LSMSA) Senior Joshua Chesal who will attend Louisiana State University and major in Mathematics. His parents are David and Susan Chesal. Chesal was awarded a scholarship sponsored by Rotarian David Zolzer. Pictured from left are LSMSA Executive Director Dr. Steve Horton, LSMSA Director of Academics Kristi Pope Key, LSMSA Coordinator of Athletics Dale Clingerman, Chesal, & Rotary President Aaron Johnson (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride).
KNOE TV8
Natchez unveils markers at 27 African-American historical sites
NATCHEZ, Ms. (KNOE) - The City of Natchez unveiled markers at 27 African-American historical sites on February 1 to mark the start of Black History Month. “I’m very happy,” explained Lynda Mackel Washington, 4th Generation Owner of the Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home, told KNOE. “Proud for the establishment that my great ancestors set up for us to keep going.”
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches state of the city address
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Ronnie William Jr. will share his plans for the city of Natchitoches during the state of the city address. Mayor Williams Jr. will announce some of his predictions regarding economic development, plans for city funds, ideas for public safety, and projects to improve infrastructure.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
‘Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’ group meeting set for February 8
A quarterly statewide group meeting for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10 am – 12 pm at the Natchitoches Parish Library. Caring for a little one or children not your own can be challenging or seem like an overwhelming task. This complimentary support group is for grandparents raising grandchildren and caregivers raising children not their own. This group can assist caregivers with information and strategies to help better support your family. Light refreshments will be served and door prizes will be given out.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: Accounting Technician
Department: Northwestern State University-Business Affairs. Northwestern State University is currently accepting applications for an Accounting Technician in Business Affairs. No Civil Service test score is required in order to be considered for this vacancy. To apply for this vacancy, click on the link below and complete an electronic application,. The...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Mussels and Coffee Mugs
Did you know the Louisiana Pearlshell Mussel is a federally threatened species?. Let me start at the beginning… I’m always meeting new people, so when I took a pottery class at Northwestern State University back in 2020 I met Lindsey Adams, a spinner of beautiful coffee mugs and a Fish Biologist at the Natchitoches National Fish Hatchery. Lindsey leads the Freshwater Mussel propagation program, primarily working with Louisiana Pearlshell Mussel.
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPTCC Continues Annual College and Career Fair
Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center hosted its student College and Career Fair on Jan. 25. Students were able to meet representatives from prominent local businesses, schools, and industries. NPTCC has hosted the annual event for the past eight years, and the list of participants has continued to grow. Principal Bobby Benjamin feels this event signifies the school’s purpose.
Comments / 0