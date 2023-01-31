A quarterly statewide group meeting for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10 am – 12 pm at the Natchitoches Parish Library. Caring for a little one or children not your own can be challenging or seem like an overwhelming task. This complimentary support group is for grandparents raising grandchildren and caregivers raising children not their own. This group can assist caregivers with information and strategies to help better support your family. Light refreshments will be served and door prizes will be given out.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO