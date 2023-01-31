Read full article on original website
Bloom's Michael Garner Choses Grambling State UniversitySouth Suburban NewsGrambling, LA
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.peaceful prospectsRuston, LA
Update on possible Severe Weather Outbreak for January 3, 2023Limitless Production Group LLCLouisiana State
natchitochesparishjournal.com
2023 Mystic Krewe de Saint Denis King, Queen, Captain, Belle
The Mystic Krewe de St. Denis is pleased to announce the Royal Monarchs for the 45th Tableau and Ball, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Natchitoches Events Center. Anna Kathleen Jackson. Miss Anna Kathleen Jackson will reign as Queen for the 2023 Mystic Krewe de St....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches resident among 2023 LA 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees
It is with great honor that the Louisiana 4-H Youth Development Program and the LSU AgCenter announce the 2023 Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees. Hall of Fame nominations were received from parishes across the state. Because the Hall of Fame is such an honor, all inductees will be recognized at a special ceremony that will take place at 4-H Camp Grant Walker Educational Center in the Fall of 2023.
KSLA
Big Brothers, Big Sisters coming to Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — The City of Natchitoches soon will have a branch of Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. brought news of the mentoring program’s third office of its kind in Louisiana when he delivered his State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
LSMSA hosts Feb. 3 health education career presentation
The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) invites the community to join students, faculty, and staff on Friday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. as Bayou North Area Health Education Center Health Careers Coordinator LaShanda Sanders discusses AHEC Health Career Exploration Opportunities. The event is part of LSMSA’s Science Speaker Series and will be held in the LSMSA Recital Hall.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demons cap 2023 signing class
Northwestern State’s football signing class of 2023 became whole Wednesday. The Demons announced the addition of 18 players to the 10 they signed in December’s early signing period. Northwestern State’s signing class mixed both high school players and transfers from four-year and junior colleges. “For us to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Habitat for Humanity receives donation
Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana received $25,000 from Frank and Kathie Cordaro who owns Today’s Reality in Ruston. This donation will be used to fund Ruston’s newest Habitat for Humanity home this year. The home that will be built in the Cordaro’s name will be constructed in...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 1, 2023
Service: Friday, February 3 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Saturday, February 4 at 11 am in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Service: Saturday, February 4 at 12 pm at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center. David Ford. Arrangements TBA. Mary Mitchell. Service:...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rotary Club Student of the Month: LSMSA
Rotary Student of the Month for December 2022 is Louisiana School for Math Science & the Arts (LSMSA) Senior Joshua Chesal who will attend Louisiana State University and major in Mathematics. His parents are David and Susan Chesal. Chesal was awarded a scholarship sponsored by Rotarian David Zolzer. Pictured from left are LSMSA Executive Director Dr. Steve Horton, LSMSA Director of Academics Kristi Pope Key, LSMSA Coordinator of Athletics Dale Clingerman, Chesal, & Rotary President Aaron Johnson (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride).
natchitochesparishjournal.com
ADVANCE seeking applications for Summer 2023
Northwestern State University’s ADVANCE Program will host its 35th session July 2 – 22, 2023. The ADVANCE Program is a three-week residential program that academically challenges and socially engages academically motivated students who are currently in 7th – 11th grades. The program’s website, www.nsula.edu/advance, has been updated, and an online application is available.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mu Omega Zeta Participates in Community Events
Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter, participated in the community service activity, Wreaths Across America, laying wreaths on graves at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana. Sorority members participating in this event were President Josephine Winder, Gevonica Smith, Linda H. Jones, Felicia Jackson, and Lashanda Dowell. This is a national event that took place around the country. This project falls under the International Service Initiative: Z-Hope: Zetas Helping Other People Excel and is a part of the sorority’s Military Appreciation toolkit.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rotary Club meets NSU’s new assistant baseball coach
Rotary President and Rotarian with the Program Aaron Johnson introduced Northwestern State University (NSU) Assistant Baseball Coach Spencer Goodwin at the January 31 luncheon. Goodwin gave an update on the NSU Baseball program. Pictured from left are Johnson and Goodwin (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride). HOME. JOIN. MENU.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats’ Jackson looks to catch on at Grambling
It’s something — they’re someone — every football coach in America looks for. And Ruston High School senior Aaron Jackson is hoping to show Grambling State University football coach Hue Jackson that’s exactly what he will be after signing a national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his career on the gridiron with the G-Men.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bulldogs add four to football signing class
Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie announced the addition of four new Bulldogs to the 2023 signing class on national signing day. LA Tech added quarterback Blake Baker and wide receiver Dedrick Latulas on the offensive side of the ball while defensive back Keddrick Harper and defensive end Charlie Robinson were the defensive additions to the class.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Mussels and Coffee Mugs
Did you know the Louisiana Pearlshell Mussel is a federally threatened species?. Let me start at the beginning… I’m always meeting new people, so when I took a pottery class at Northwestern State University back in 2020 I met Lindsey Adams, a spinner of beautiful coffee mugs and a Fish Biologist at the Natchitoches National Fish Hatchery. Lindsey leads the Freshwater Mussel propagation program, primarily working with Louisiana Pearlshell Mussel.
Grambling State 2023 football schedule released
Grambling State has revealed its 2023 football schedule. The post Grambling State 2023 football schedule released appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
2023 State of the City Address with Mayor Ronnie Williams
Mayor Ronnie Williams started off his 2023 State of the City Address on Feb. 1 by saying that, while he’s extremely proud of the work he and his team have accomplished in the little over two years of his time in office, some of the challenges Natchitoches faces cannot be sufficiently addressed by local government alone.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Save the Date: Blooming’ on the Bricks on March 11, Vendors needed
Save the date and come to downtown Natchitoches on Saturday, March 11 from 9 am – 2 pm for the Annual Bloomin’ on the Bricks event. Varieties of plants, flowers, shrubs, and garden décor will be available for purchase. Children’s activities will be available as well. FREE admission!
NOLA.com
Come hungry: Biscuits and more great eats in Monroe and West Monroe
There are few things in life more nostalgic to a Southerner than a perfectly created biscuit. Top that off with delicious breakfast items and an ambiance reminiscent of New Orleans, and you’ve reached Southern culinary heaven. That’s the idea behind Delta Biscuit Co. of Monroe, a popular eatery started...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mu Omega Zeta Chapter Continues Blanket Drive Partnership with Council on Aging
Mu Omega Zeta Sorority of Natchitoches donated 72 blankets to the Council on Aging kicking of their annual Blanket Drive and surpassing last year’s total. They plan to also donate blankets to the Cancer Center to be distributed to clients. The sorority has participated in the drive for a number of years and is one of the largest contributors to the blanket drive. Members delivering the blankets were President Josephine Winder, Linda Howard, Mary Calhoun, Sandra Williams, and Linda H. Jones.
