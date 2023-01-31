It is with great honor that the Louisiana 4-H Youth Development Program and the LSU AgCenter announce the 2023 Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees. Hall of Fame nominations were received from parishes across the state. Because the Hall of Fame is such an honor, all inductees will be recognized at a special ceremony that will take place at 4-H Camp Grant Walker Educational Center in the Fall of 2023.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO