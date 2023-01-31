Read full article on original website
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
LSMSA hosts Feb. 3 health education career presentation
The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) invites the community to join students, faculty, and staff on Friday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. as Bayou North Area Health Education Center Health Careers Coordinator LaShanda Sanders discusses AHEC Health Career Exploration Opportunities. The event is part of LSMSA’s Science Speaker Series and will be held in the LSMSA Recital Hall.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
ADVANCE seeking applications for Summer 2023
Northwestern State University’s ADVANCE Program will host its 35th session July 2 – 22, 2023. The ADVANCE Program is a three-week residential program that academically challenges and socially engages academically motivated students who are currently in 7th – 11th grades. The program’s website, www.nsula.edu/advance, has been updated, and an online application is available.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rotary Club Student of the Month: LSMSA
Rotary Student of the Month for December 2022 is Louisiana School for Math Science & the Arts (LSMSA) Senior Joshua Chesal who will attend Louisiana State University and major in Mathematics. His parents are David and Susan Chesal. Chesal was awarded a scholarship sponsored by Rotarian David Zolzer. Pictured from left are LSMSA Executive Director Dr. Steve Horton, LSMSA Director of Academics Kristi Pope Key, LSMSA Coordinator of Athletics Dale Clingerman, Chesal, & Rotary President Aaron Johnson (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride).
kalb.com
RPSB urging parents to enroll in early education programs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - February is a busy month for the Rapides Parish School Board, and they are using it to urge the community to get involved with early childhood education. The Rapides Early Childhood Network is continuing the push to make sure every child is properly prepared before entering...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: Accounting Technician
Department: Northwestern State University-Business Affairs. Northwestern State University is currently accepting applications for an Accounting Technician in Business Affairs. No Civil Service test score is required in order to be considered for this vacancy. To apply for this vacancy, click on the link below and complete an electronic application,. The...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rotary Club meets NSU’s new assistant baseball coach
Rotary President and Rotarian with the Program Aaron Johnson introduced Northwestern State University (NSU) Assistant Baseball Coach Spencer Goodwin at the January 31 luncheon. Goodwin gave an update on the NSU Baseball program. Pictured from left are Johnson and Goodwin (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride). HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mu Omega Zeta Chapter Continues Blanket Drive Partnership with Council on Aging
Mu Omega Zeta Sorority of Natchitoches donated 72 blankets to the Council on Aging kicking of their annual Blanket Drive and surpassing last year’s total. They plan to also donate blankets to the Cancer Center to be distributed to clients. The sorority has participated in the drive for a number of years and is one of the largest contributors to the blanket drive. Members delivering the blankets were President Josephine Winder, Linda Howard, Mary Calhoun, Sandra Williams, and Linda H. Jones.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches resident among 2023 LA 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees
It is with great honor that the Louisiana 4-H Youth Development Program and the LSU AgCenter announce the 2023 Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees. Hall of Fame nominations were received from parishes across the state. Because the Hall of Fame is such an honor, all inductees will be recognized at a special ceremony that will take place at 4-H Camp Grant Walker Educational Center in the Fall of 2023.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchez community invited to attend USDA workshop
The Village of Natchez in partnership with USDA Office will hold a workshop on Feb. 4 at 10 am at the Morning Star Baptist church Fellowship Hall. Workshop will consist of information on direct loans, guaranteed loans, home repairs funds, and a grant offer to residents 62 years or old up to $10,000 with no loan payment ability. Light refreshments will be provided.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
2023 State of the City Address with Mayor Ronnie Williams
Mayor Ronnie Williams started off his 2023 State of the City Address on Feb. 1 by saying that, while he’s extremely proud of the work he and his team have accomplished in the little over two years of his time in office, some of the challenges Natchitoches faces cannot be sufficiently addressed by local government alone.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
‘Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’ group meeting set for February 8
A quarterly statewide group meeting for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 10 am – 12 pm at the Natchitoches Parish Library. Caring for a little one or children not your own can be challenging or seem like an overwhelming task. This complimentary support group is for grandparents raising grandchildren and caregivers raising children not their own. This group can assist caregivers with information and strategies to help better support your family. Light refreshments will be served and door prizes will be given out.
KSLA
Black History Month: Jeri Burrell serves as activist for the people
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - KSLA highlights the achievements of an outstanding activist in the community, Jeri Burrell of Mansfield, Louisiana. On Feb. 2, KSLA honors the first woman and first Black woman elected to the DeSoto Parish Police Jury in 2016 and again in 2022, Jeri Burrell. Burrell also serves...
kalb.com
City of Natchitoches selected for $280,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All grant
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches is proud to announce the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the City of Natchitoches $280,000 as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. This planning grant will allow the City to establish a SS4A Task Force that will facilitate meaningful community engagement and develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan to significantly reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries for both drivers and pedestrians.
KSLA
Big Brothers, Big Sisters coming to Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — The City of Natchitoches soon will have a branch of Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. brought news of the mentoring program’s third office of its kind in Louisiana when he delivered his State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
2023 Mystic Krewe de Saint Denis King, Queen, Captain, Belle
The Mystic Krewe de St. Denis is pleased to announce the Royal Monarchs for the 45th Tableau and Ball, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Natchitoches Events Center. Anna Kathleen Jackson. Miss Anna Kathleen Jackson will reign as Queen for the 2023 Mystic Krewe de St....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demons cap 2023 signing class
Northwestern State’s football signing class of 2023 became whole Wednesday. The Demons announced the addition of 18 players to the 10 they signed in December’s early signing period. Northwestern State’s signing class mixed both high school players and transfers from four-year and junior colleges. “For us to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 1, 2023
Service: Friday, February 3 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Saturday, February 4 at 11 am in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Service: Saturday, February 4 at 12 pm at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center. David Ford. Arrangements TBA. Mary Mitchell. Service:...
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches state of the city address
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Ronnie William Jr. will share his plans for the city of Natchitoches during the state of the city address. Mayor Williams Jr. will announce some of his predictions regarding economic development, plans for city funds, ideas for public safety, and projects to improve infrastructure.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Two schools, CDC remain closed due to heating system issues
The Natchitoches Parish School Board announced that, due to continuing issues with the heating system and winter weather, NSU Elementary and Middle Lab Schools will remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 2. This also includes the Marie Shaw Dunn Child Development Center on Northwestern’s campus. Updates will be released...
KNOE TV8
Natchez unveils markers at 27 African-American historical sites
NATCHEZ, Ms. (KNOE) - The City of Natchez unveiled markers at 27 African-American historical sites on February 1 to mark the start of Black History Month. “I’m very happy,” explained Lynda Mackel Washington, 4th Generation Owner of the Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home, told KNOE. “Proud for the establishment that my great ancestors set up for us to keep going.”
Comments / 0