Junior Zhy Scott turned in a season-best 19-point performance Tuesday night at the main gym in West Monroe to help lead Ruston to a 68-51 win to improve to 22-2 on the season. “He’s the total package because he communicates, he’s competitive, he’s physical, he he does whatever is asked of him,” Ruston head coach Ryan Bond said. “He’s smart and all those things. A lot of it’s just his natural, innate ability. You know, we try to help him out a little bit, but he’s just he’s just a good player for us. And he’s been in the system; he knows what it takes.”

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO