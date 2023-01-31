Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demons cap 2023 signing class
Northwestern State’s football signing class of 2023 became whole Wednesday. The Demons announced the addition of 18 players to the 10 they signed in December’s early signing period. Northwestern State’s signing class mixed both high school players and transfers from four-year and junior colleges. “For us to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former Grambling hoops legend dies at 82
He was the leading scorer in the Tigers’ only men’s national basketball championship ever, but now Grambling State University is remembering former basketball great Hershell West, who passed away at the age of 82 Monday in his hometown of Rayville following a short illness. West was a standout...
Grambling State 2023 football schedule released
Grambling State has revealed its 2023 football schedule. The post Grambling State 2023 football schedule released appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Zhy Scott has breakout game in Ruston victory
Junior Zhy Scott turned in a season-best 19-point performance Tuesday night at the main gym in West Monroe to help lead Ruston to a 68-51 win to improve to 22-2 on the season. “He’s the total package because he communicates, he’s competitive, he’s physical, he he does whatever is asked of him,” Ruston head coach Ryan Bond said. “He’s smart and all those things. A lot of it’s just his natural, innate ability. You know, we try to help him out a little bit, but he’s just he’s just a good player for us. And he’s been in the system; he knows what it takes.”
klax-tv.com
Sidney Thornton, NSU Hall of Famer, dies at the age of 68
All- American, All-Louisiana choice and a four year starter at NSU. Sidney was a second round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers and was team captain. He played on two Super Bowl Championships teams with Pittsburgh as the Steelers captured consecutive titles in 1978 and 1979. Sidney played a total of seven years of professional football and was inducted into the NSU Hall of Fame in 1986.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rotary Club meets NSU’s new assistant baseball coach
Rotary President and Rotarian with the Program Aaron Johnson introduced Northwestern State University (NSU) Assistant Baseball Coach Spencer Goodwin at the January 31 luncheon. Goodwin gave an update on the NSU Baseball program. Pictured from left are Johnson and Goodwin (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride). HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches resident among 2023 LA 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees
It is with great honor that the Louisiana 4-H Youth Development Program and the LSU AgCenter announce the 2023 Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame Inductees. Hall of Fame nominations were received from parishes across the state. Because the Hall of Fame is such an honor, all inductees will be recognized at a special ceremony that will take place at 4-H Camp Grant Walker Educational Center in the Fall of 2023.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
ADVANCE seeking applications for Summer 2023
Northwestern State University’s ADVANCE Program will host its 35th session July 2 – 22, 2023. The ADVANCE Program is a three-week residential program that academically challenges and socially engages academically motivated students who are currently in 7th – 11th grades. The program’s website, www.nsula.edu/advance, has been updated, and an online application is available.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
2023 Mystic Krewe de Saint Denis King, Queen, Captain, Belle
The Mystic Krewe de St. Denis is pleased to announce the Royal Monarchs for the 45th Tableau and Ball, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Natchitoches Events Center. Anna Kathleen Jackson. Miss Anna Kathleen Jackson will reign as Queen for the 2023 Mystic Krewe de St....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rotary Club Student of the Month: LSMSA
Rotary Student of the Month for December 2022 is Louisiana School for Math Science & the Arts (LSMSA) Senior Joshua Chesal who will attend Louisiana State University and major in Mathematics. His parents are David and Susan Chesal. Chesal was awarded a scholarship sponsored by Rotarian David Zolzer. Pictured from left are LSMSA Executive Director Dr. Steve Horton, LSMSA Director of Academics Kristi Pope Key, LSMSA Coordinator of Athletics Dale Clingerman, Chesal, & Rotary President Aaron Johnson (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride).
lincolnparishjournal.com
Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
2023 State of the City Address with Mayor Ronnie Williams
Mayor Ronnie Williams started off his 2023 State of the City Address on Feb. 1 by saying that, while he’s extremely proud of the work he and his team have accomplished in the little over two years of his time in office, some of the challenges Natchitoches faces cannot be sufficiently addressed by local government alone.
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Injured Another
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Another Injured. LaSalle Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 resulted in the death of one Louisiana woman and injured another. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on January 28, 2023, at...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Mussels and Coffee Mugs
Did you know the Louisiana Pearlshell Mussel is a federally threatened species?. Let me start at the beginning… I’m always meeting new people, so when I took a pottery class at Northwestern State University back in 2020 I met Lindsey Adams, a spinner of beautiful coffee mugs and a Fish Biologist at the Natchitoches National Fish Hatchery. Lindsey leads the Freshwater Mussel propagation program, primarily working with Louisiana Pearlshell Mussel.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
LSMSA hosts Feb. 3 health education career presentation
The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) invites the community to join students, faculty, and staff on Friday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. as Bayou North Area Health Education Center Health Careers Coordinator LaShanda Sanders discusses AHEC Health Career Exploration Opportunities. The event is part of LSMSA’s Science Speaker Series and will be held in the LSMSA Recital Hall.
kalb.com
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
tourcounsel.com
Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana
Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Two schools, CDC remain closed due to heating system issues
The Natchitoches Parish School Board announced that, due to continuing issues with the heating system and winter weather, NSU Elementary and Middle Lab Schools will remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 2. This also includes the Marie Shaw Dunn Child Development Center on Northwestern’s campus. Updates will be released...
The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure on East Alabama Avenue between North Bonner Street, and North Vienna Street as of 7:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until further notice. The Downtown Revitalization Improvement Project will remain closed in order to proceed. If you have any questions you can […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 1, 2023
Service: Friday, February 3 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Saturday, February 4 at 11 am in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Service: Saturday, February 4 at 12 pm at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center. David Ford. Arrangements TBA. Mary Mitchell. Service:...
