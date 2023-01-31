Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Mobile home in Natchez suffers heavy damage from overnight fire; man injured
NATCHEZ, La. (KALB) - A Natchez man was treated at a medical facility after a mobile home caught on fire Wednesday night around 10:20 p.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and several units from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 with assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Sam Clark Road in Natchez.
kalb.com
4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people have been arrested following a Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) investigation into narcotics activity in the Lakeshore Drive area of Pineville. Complaints indicated that the owner of a Lakeshore Drive residence, Raegan Alan Boone, 63, was allowing people addicted to illegal narcotics to live...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Two juveniles arrested for burglary, theft of fire truck
(Powhatan)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives arrested two juveniles in connection with the burglary of Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department and subsequent theft of a fire truck valued over $204,000 according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported burglary on Jan....
KTBS
Mother and child hit by car on School Street, child dies.
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Tuesday, Ringgold Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash on School Street that left a woman and her child, 10, injured. According to RPD, both victims were treated and transported to a local hospital in the Shreveport area. Officials confirmed that around...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested after taking car
An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took an ex-boyfriend’s car, rammed a car containing two young children, and then left the scene. Grambling Police investigated a report of a vehicle theft on College Avenue. Officers were told Ar’Keciyah L. Ward, 20, was seen taking the car of her ex-boyfriend of three years.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
Lasalle Parish two-vehicle crash claims life of 68-year-old Winnfield woman
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Troop E of the Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 at Louisiana Highway 124 on January 28, 2023, at approximately 10:30 AM. As a result of the crash, 68-year-old Julia Walker of Winnfield died. According to the initial investigation, a 2018 Toyota Rav4 driven […]
Suspect arrested in Caldwell Parish stabbing that involved three victims
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE: Around Noon, officials confirmed that a suspect has been arrested for the early morning stabbing that took place in Caldwell Parish, La. As of now, the victims’ medical status is unknown. CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, a stabbing that involved three victims took […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
kalb.com
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
kjas.com
Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County
An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
kalb.com
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.
The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure on East Alabama Avenue between North Bonner Street, and North Vienna Street as of 7:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until further notice. The Downtown Revitalization Improvement Project will remain closed in order to proceed. If you have any questions you can […]
kalb.com
City of Natchitoches selected for $280,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All grant
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches is proud to announce the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the City of Natchitoches $280,000 as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. This planning grant will allow the City to establish a SS4A Task Force that will facilitate meaningful community engagement and develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan to significantly reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries for both drivers and pedestrians.
kalb.com
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrests follows confrontation at restaurant
Ruston Police arrested a 44-year-old man for assault and battery after an incident at a local restaurant Saturday. About 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Cajun Bar & Grille on Farmerville Highway regarding the confrontation. There they found a man who said he was struck in the face with a beer bottle.
3 Ruston men arrested during drug investigation; nearly 5 pounds of narcotics seized
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — After a six-month investigation, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Miketavious Dice, 30-year-old Nicholas Moore, and 41-year-old Ladarius Winzer for drug offenses. According to officials, they obtained a search warrant for the suspects and were able to seize 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, […]
kalb.com
APD confirms two 17-year-olds were shot outside IHOP Friday night
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after two teenagers were shot outside of the IHOP on S. Macarthur in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. According to APD, at around 9:23 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at the IHOP on S. MacArthur Drive....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 1, 2023
Service: Friday, February 3 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Service: Saturday, February 4 at 11 am in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Service: Saturday, February 4 at 12 pm at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center. David Ford. Arrangements TBA. Mary Mitchell. Service:...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
2023 State of the City Address with Mayor Ronnie Williams
Mayor Ronnie Williams started off his 2023 State of the City Address on Feb. 1 by saying that, while he’s extremely proud of the work he and his team have accomplished in the little over two years of his time in office, some of the challenges Natchitoches faces cannot be sufficiently addressed by local government alone.
