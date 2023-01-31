Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. This means that it enters 2023 with a very strong lineup of products, and a lot less "old stuff" than we've seen in previous years.
Today’s A Good Day To Grab An Incredible Samsung TV With Up To 40% Off
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The decision to buy a new TV is always a big one, but today’s going to make that choice a lot easier for you because there are a bunch of excellent Samsung TVs on sale with up to 40% off. Samsung TVs regularly appear among our picks for the best TVs for gamers and the best TVs in general, and that’s largely because they’re generally good value for money, high quality, and tend to have a great range of features too. So,...
teslarati.com
Tesla repair costs are causing insurance providers to write off low-mileage EVs: report
While Elon Musk noted during the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call that data from Tesla Insurance is helping the company minimize vehicle repair costs, the story seems different for Teslas that are covered by other insurance providers. As per a recent report, even low-mileage Teslas are already being written off by insurance companies.
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
Tesla Has a $2.2 Million Battery Range Problem
Tesla was hit with a fine related to the range on its cars. The fine comes after claims of false information on Tesla's website. The post Tesla Has a $2.2 Million Battery Range Problem appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNET
Save $99 on Apple's Latest iPad Air at Amazon and Best Buy
Apple's iPad lineup continues to dominate the tablet market, with several of its latest devices topping our list of the best tablets in 2023. Whether you want an iPad for serious work or you just need something you can use for general scrolling and streaming when kicking back on the couch, the iPad Air 5 is a solid option. It offers a great balance of power and price with a midsize screen and modern design.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Full Battery Charge Notification to Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Laptop batteries degrade when kept charged at 100 percent. The more you leave a laptop plugged in, the more its battery will deteriorate over time. So, some users no doubt try to preserve their laptops’ battery lifespans by leaving them unplugged as much as possible.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Which model should you buy?
It's official. After weeks of anticipation and leaks, Samsung today finally unveiled its latest generation of Galaxy smartphones during its San Franciso Unpacked event. The Galaxy S23 models are exactly what we expect from Samsung: sleek slabs of machinery with beautiful and bright displays, all wrapped in an array of pleasing color palettes.
2 Tech Gadgets That Experts Say Are Never Worth The Money
The universe of tech gadgets and goodies is immense. It’s so expansive that it can be a real challenge figuring out which devices are worth the splurge and which are better left on store shelves. Just because a tech gadget can do something better than a similar device doesn’t mean it’s doing it well enough to justify its cost. Other times, there are devices that show potential, but haven’t reached the point where they’re truly note-worthy and deserving of your money, time, and attention. If you’re confused by this vast market and could use a little help figuring out which gadgets to pass up, these tech experts are in total agreement: these two tech gadgets are never worth the money.
ETOnline.com
The Best Headphone and Earbud Deals Available Now: Save 35% On Apple's Beats Studio 3
Whether gifted to a loved one or used yourself to tune out the world, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones can be a game changer on plane and trains, for working from home, or during a grueling workout. Listening to music without distractions is simply the best for increasing your focus and enjoying your day. If your earbuds have run their course, some of the best headphones and wireless earbuds are on sale right now to help you cut through the noise.
MySanAntonio
Forget the feathers: Save 30% on an ergonomic memory foam pillow at Amazon today
Getting comfortable at night is one of the most frustrating parts about trying to get a good night's sleep. Wouldn't it be great if there was a pillow that did offered extra comfort for back, stomach, and side sleepers? Thankfully, this memory foam pillow does exactly that! And right now at Amazon, you can save 30% on the Elviros pillow and get it for only $37.22.
37 Tech Products And Gadgets That Will Make Your Life Easier And More Productive In 2023
When we think we’ve gotten used to the cutting edge of gadgetry, the following year delivers more innovations. Let us help you catch up with this list of 37 devices that showcase the latest in consumer tech. As you might expect, these products are designed to streamline our routines and make everyday processes more efficient. Each one features an innovation you may have never seen before, perhaps even representing the future of tech in its respective category. And not only that, but there may be items on our list that you didn‘t know came in gadget form. But enough preamble – it’s time for you to step up and witness what the latest tech offers.
MySanAntonio
The Dyson Airwrap is finally back in stock in time for Valentine's Day
It’s a Dyson product that you can happily give a romantic partner while sidestepping any tricky topics over what said gift may (or may not) imply about you or them, anyone’s cleaning habits (or lack thereof), the (unequal) division of household labor, or gender in/equality: a Dyson Airwrap, which is finally back in stock just in time for Valentine’s Day.
MySanAntonio
lululemon's resale shop has deals on like-new leggings, bags and more
Want to save a buck while also saving a pair of leggings from a landfill? Lululemon is inviting you to do just that, courtesy of an ongoing Like New recommerce program. To curb the environmental impact of textile waste, lululemon has been expanding its nationwide trade-in system after a successful two-state pilot in 2021. As of now, all United States lululemon shoppers have the option to trade in gently used gear and buy “like new” products at discounted prices.
MySanAntonio
This retro-cool Frigidaire mini-fridge is 33% off on Amazon right now
Just in case you were wondering, there is indeed a definite “oh-you-know-just-restocking-my-stylish-mini-fridge” vibe that’s currently trending on TikTok. The fridges whipping up that appliance envy best are those with a certain retro aesthetic — like Frigidaire’s mini-fridge with freezer model, which is now on sale for just $179.99 at Amazon.
digitalspy.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 UK pre-order deals
Samsung’s latest trio of flagship S23 series smartphones has been unveiled, marking the first major new handset release of the year and the emergence of another true competitor to the iPhone 14 and the Pixel 7. It isn’t a big overhaul from last year, but you’re getting a speedy new processor, better cameras and a refined design.
MySanAntonio
Buy a year of Microsoft 365 Family on sale, get a free $50 Amazon gift card
These days, you have to buy a subscription to use Microsoft’s suite of products and apps, which can get pretty expensive. But with this deal from Amazon, you can save $50 on a 12-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription and get a bonus $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase.
Phone Arena
Garmin's stylish new smartwatch comes with an analog design and a 'hidden' touchscreen
If you felt like Garmin's already incredibly expansive smartwatch lineup was missing something, you might be happy to hear that there's a trendy new model up for grabs in the US. Priced at $269.99 and up, the aptly named Vivomove Trend is slightly less affordable than other members of the...
Comments / 0