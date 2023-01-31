ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

MilitaryTimes

Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii

HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Combating Invasive Species A Priority For UH Faculty

Invasive species have stealthily entered our islands and wreaked havoc on our environment and economy. It’s a serious problem that threatens native plants, animals, and locally grown crops. Their impact threatens our state’s food security and resilience. Combating the increasing number of invasive species is a priority for...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Nursing union no longer wants proposed reciprocal license program

The head of Hawai‘i’s largest nurses’ union is backing off a proposed option to help address the state’s nursing shortage. When former Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation allowing mainland nurses to work in Hawaiʻi during the pandemic, the union began exploring the idea of entering a reciprocal nursing license agreement.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Lawmakers May Limit Their Own Political Fundraising

Elected officials in Hawaii, including state lawmakers, may soon be prohibited from accepting campaign donations while the Legislature is in session. The House Judiciary Committee took another step Wednesday toward chipping away at the perceived influence of money in politics in Hawaii. The committee voted unanimously to advance House Bill...
HAWAII STATE
gamblingnews.com

Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property

Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: ʻŌlelo

In 2012, the month of February was recognized as Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian language month, to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian Language. ‘Ōlelo means language, speech, word, quotation, statement, utterance, term, tidings. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, the Hawaiian language faced...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Plastic Water Bottles May Be Next Ban In Hawaii’s War Against Pollution

Hawaii’s latest iteration of a plastic ban may arrive next year, this time restricting the use of plastic water bottles in an effort to reckon with the costs of pollution. On Tuesday, state lawmakers advanced a bill that would prevent plastic water bottles holding less than 2 liters from being sold within the state, adding them to a roster of other materials like plastic utensils and plastic bags that counties have banned in recent years.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hālau

—Long house, as for canoes or hula instruction; meeting house. “Traditionally referred to as a school for hula or house for canoes, halau has become synonymous with various educational facilities whose goals are similar to those of the halau hula, which is = to teach, train, and guide students through their journey.”
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

A State Abortion Coordinator? Hawaii Lawmakers Consider Overcoming Barriers To Access

Earlier this month the federal government issued a major regulatory change to allow pharmacy chains and local drugstores to dispense abortion pills for the first time. Viewed as a measure to make medication abortions more accessible in states like Hawaii where abortion is legal, the Food and Drug Administration cited in its justification for the rule change a years-old lawsuit by a small town doctor on Kauai.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Judge Lifts West Hawaii Fishing Injunction

Today, Hawaiʻi Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey P. Crabtree lifted an injunction in a case filed by opponents of commercial aquarium fishing, prohibiting the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits to commercial collectors pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) § 188-31 in the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area (WHRFMA). An injunction concerning the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits in the rest of the State of Hawaiʻi remains in effect.
HAWAII STATE
