hawaiinewsnow.com
On this day 80 years ago: The 442nd, one of WWII’s most decorated units, was activated
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this day 80 years ago, President Franklin D. Roosevelt activated one of America’s most highly decorated military units: The 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The 442nd was made up almost exclusively of Japanese-Americans, many of whom were from Hawaii. The unit’s motto was “go for broke,”...
MilitaryTimes
Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii
HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
Media Coverage Prompts Request To Move Miske Trial To The Mainland
Attorneys representing former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr. and six co-defendants have added a new twist to the already convoluted court proceedings against their clients by filing a motion seeking to move the entire trial out of Hawaii to a location somewhere on the U.S. mainland. The motion...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A trailblazer’: Late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink to be featured on US quarter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink will be honored in a very special way. Mink — the first woman to represent Hawaii in Congress and the first woman of color to serve in Congress — will soon be featured on the U.S. quarter. The U.S....
Should Hawaii visitors pay a green fee?
Visitors would have to shell out $50 to visit State beaches, hiking trails and parks if a bill making its way through the Legislature is passed.
Combating Invasive Species A Priority For UH Faculty
Invasive species have stealthily entered our islands and wreaked havoc on our environment and economy. It’s a serious problem that threatens native plants, animals, and locally grown crops. Their impact threatens our state’s food security and resilience. Combating the increasing number of invasive species is a priority for...
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain
The birds were the first to go, an unusual number of them lying lifeless in a field at Sally Paulson’s North Shore ranch. Then there was the owl that stood in a pool of water for days as if it had been burned. The owl died too. After that,...
Researchers Hope Hawaii Lawmakers Fund Cancer Research This Year
The Legislature is facing a myriad of requests for funding during this year’s session, but researchers at the University of Hawaii Cancer Center hope one in particular rises to the top. House Bill 1301 would fund a new study to analyze cancer disparities among Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Nursing union no longer wants proposed reciprocal license program
The head of Hawai‘i’s largest nurses’ union is backing off a proposed option to help address the state’s nursing shortage. When former Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation allowing mainland nurses to work in Hawaiʻi during the pandemic, the union began exploring the idea of entering a reciprocal nursing license agreement.
Hawaii Lawmakers May Limit Their Own Political Fundraising
Elected officials in Hawaii, including state lawmakers, may soon be prohibited from accepting campaign donations while the Legislature is in session. The House Judiciary Committee took another step Wednesday toward chipping away at the perceived influence of money in politics in Hawaii. The committee voted unanimously to advance House Bill...
gamblingnews.com
Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
High mainland egg prices place demand on Hawaii farms
According to Business Insider, Hawaii has the highest cost of eggs in the nation by a wide margin at $9.73 per dozen.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property
Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: ʻŌlelo
In 2012, the month of February was recognized as Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian language month, to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian Language. ‘Ōlelo means language, speech, word, quotation, statement, utterance, term, tidings. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, the Hawaiian language faced...
A ‘Wealth Asset Tax’ On Hawaii’s Richest Residents Advances In The Legislature
A key Senate committee gave preliminary approval Thursday to a measure that would impose a new tax on Hawaii’s wealthiest residents in what one senator described as an effort to reduce income inequality. This is the second consecutive year the Senate Judiciary committee led by Sen. Karl Rhoads has...
Plastic Water Bottles May Be Next Ban In Hawaii’s War Against Pollution
Hawaii’s latest iteration of a plastic ban may arrive next year, this time restricting the use of plastic water bottles in an effort to reckon with the costs of pollution. On Tuesday, state lawmakers advanced a bill that would prevent plastic water bottles holding less than 2 liters from being sold within the state, adding them to a roster of other materials like plastic utensils and plastic bags that counties have banned in recent years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hālau
—Long house, as for canoes or hula instruction; meeting house. “Traditionally referred to as a school for hula or house for canoes, halau has become synonymous with various educational facilities whose goals are similar to those of the halau hula, which is = to teach, train, and guide students through their journey.”
A State Abortion Coordinator? Hawaii Lawmakers Consider Overcoming Barriers To Access
Earlier this month the federal government issued a major regulatory change to allow pharmacy chains and local drugstores to dispense abortion pills for the first time. Viewed as a measure to make medication abortions more accessible in states like Hawaii where abortion is legal, the Food and Drug Administration cited in its justification for the rule change a years-old lawsuit by a small town doctor on Kauai.
bigislandgazette.com
Judge Lifts West Hawaii Fishing Injunction
Today, Hawaiʻi Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey P. Crabtree lifted an injunction in a case filed by opponents of commercial aquarium fishing, prohibiting the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits to commercial collectors pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) § 188-31 in the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area (WHRFMA). An injunction concerning the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits in the rest of the State of Hawaiʻi remains in effect.
