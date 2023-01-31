Read full article on original website
Iowa wants to ban food-stamp users from buying meat and flour
A fight over food-stamps is brewing in Iowa, where Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill that would bar people who receive government nutrition benefits from using them to buy a wide variety of foods, including fresh meat, butter and flour. The bill, called House File 3, was introduced earlier this month by state House Speaker Pat Grassley. The lawmaker, whose grandfather is Sen. Chuck Grassley, told CBS2Iowa that the bill is needed to trim spending the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to free up funding for other priorities. SNAP is fully funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a federal...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and it’s costing taxpayers billions
No one knows exactly how many people currently enrolled in Medicaid would have been denied access to the program under the pre-pandemic rules.
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
SNAP benefit cuts will begin in March
A pandemic lifeline that so many Western New Yorkers rely on will come to an end after February. At the beginning of the pandemic, recipients were receiving emergency allotments.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
‘Big change coming’: COVID-era SNAP benefits expiring
Americans reliant on SNAP benefits will soon see a cut in their monthly payments as the extra money added during the pandemic will soon expire.
VERIFY: Millions of Americans will lose Medicaid, including some who are still eligible
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of Americans could be losing Medicaid coverage starting in April. This is because states will now have to begin checking enrollees' Medicaid eligibility, a process that was put on hold due to the pandemic. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 15 million...
SNAP Benefits Set For Cut As Pandemic Boost Expires
Sixteen million households will see an average reduction of about $82 per person in food benefits.
Reduced SNAP Welfare Benefits For Americans
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was once the Food Stamp Program. The initiative is America's most critical anti-hunger project. It helps over 41 million low-income American families get nutritious meals each month.
Federal emergency SNAP benefits will end by March
A federal program to help SNAP recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end in February.
Federal government to end SNAP emergency allotments
Press Release The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federally funded program meant to supplement the
Lawmakers advance proposed SNAP changes but say they’ll drop plans to restrict some foods
Legislation to stop Iowans from using SNAP benefits to buy products like fresh meat, butter, sliced cheese and bagged salads advanced Thursday despite controversy that made national news this week. After hearing Iowans’ concerns at a meeting Thursday, members of the House Health and Human Services subcommittee said they planned to amend the proposal to […] The post Lawmakers advance proposed SNAP changes but say they’ll drop plans to restrict some foods appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New rule now in effect that will easily allow immigrants to receive public benefits
According to the rule, a noncitizen's application for government programs will not be considered a public charge violation. This rule marks the end of the Trump-era version that limited immigrants receiving benefits.
The end of a pandemic-era boost to SNAP benefits is compounding the burden that low-income households already face
A pandemic-era boost to the funds that low-income households receive to buy groceries is ending, setting the stage for a potential rise in food insecurity. For nearly three years, an emergency allotment has provided households that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, with at least $95 extra per month to spend on food.
Extra COVID-19 food aid ending due to federal legislation: MDHHS
Families who receive food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should prepare for the end of the increase in benefits that have helped address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic due to recent federal legislation, says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. February will be the...
Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023
At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
Medicaid in SC added 300K people during COVID pandemic. Many could lose benefits this year
Before the pandemic, about 1 million South Carolinians were on Medicaid.
15 Million People Could Lose Medicaid Benefits As Emergency COVID-19 Provisions End
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What happened. The COVID-19 public health emergency...
Psyched: New MO, MA & NY Bills, Oregon's Psilocybin Services, MDMA Exports, 3D Farm & More
Three More State-Level Psychedelic Bills In The Works: MO, MA And NY. An increasing number of state lawmakers are aiming to introduce psychedelic legalization bills to their respective House of Representatives and Senates. Let’s take a look at some of the latest proposals. After advising on his plans, Rep....
