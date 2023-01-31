ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
Hit-and-run Kills 5-year-old — Newark, NJ, Area Known For Gangsters on Speeding ATVs

NEWARK — A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and younger sister were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School

BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. “Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials. The Burlington The post Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver Killed In Fiery Morris County Crash: Authorities

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Morris County late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities said. The crash occurred on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in Morris Township shortly before 11:20 p.m. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PIO Meghan Knab told Daily Voice. A vehicle...
Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.  The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255.  Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
