New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
Prosecutors identify Republican New Jersey councilwoman killed in suspected planned attack
Prosecutors have confirmed that a Republican city councilwoman was fatally shot in her car outside her New Jersey home on Wednesday night in what police believe was a planned attack.
Suspect in Custody For Molotov Cocktail Hurled at Bloomfield, NJ, Temple
BLOOMFIELD — The masked man who threw a Molotov cocktail at a Jewish Temple on Sunday morning is in custody, according to the mayor. "I’m proud to announce that the suspect in the Temple Ner Tamid firebombing is in the custody of the FBI and Bloomfield Police Department," Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia said on social media Wednesday evening.
Hit-and-run Kills 5-year-old — Newark, NJ, Area Known For Gangsters on Speeding ATVs
NEWARK — A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and younger sister were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
Worker at N.J. gas station thrown from hood trying to stop carjacker, police say
A gas station worker in Passaic County was seriously hurt Tuesday when she was thrown from the hood of a car as she tried to stop a carjacker from driving off with her vehicle, authorities said. Police were called about 4:45 p.m. to the Sunoco in the 300 block of...
NJ Man Charged in Glen Rock Hit-and-run That Killed a 83-year-old Woman
▪️ Paterson man arrested, stemming from deadly hit and run in Glen Rock. ▪️ Victim was an 83-year-old female pedestrian from Hawthorne. ▪️ David Romero was pulled over in a Honda CR-V, the vehicle sought in the death. A 24-year-old Paterson man has been arrested, stemming from...
Cumberland County, NJ, Man Found Guilty of 2019 Murder, Faces Up to Life in Prison
Authorities say a man from Cumberland County has been found guilty in connection to a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township about three and a half years ago. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old Frank J. Baker of Seabrook was found guilty of the July 20th, 2019, shooting death of Jair Rennie.
Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School
BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. “Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials. The Burlington The post Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rejecting plan to demolish Catholic church was legal, N.J. officials say in response to lawsuit
Asbury Park officials are firing back after claims they illegally rejected a real estate developer’s plans last summer to demolish the historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision in its place, according to recent court filings. In response to a lawsuit brought by JLD Investment Group, Asbury...
Councilwoman is killed – NJ Top News for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Sayreville, NJ Borough Council member shot in front of home. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received a 911 call about shots being fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville. ⬛...
Feds: 4 NJ Men Charged With Roles in ‘Ghost Gun’ Trafficking Network
Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in North Jersey have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of "ghost guns." That's the word from U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office. On Tuesday, they announced the following people had been arrested:. 20-year-old Savion Clyburn of...
Driver Killed In Fiery Morris County Crash: Authorities
A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Morris County late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities said. The crash occurred on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in Morris Township shortly before 11:20 p.m. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PIO Meghan Knab told Daily Voice. A vehicle...
Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
Student Caught With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley HS, Police Say
A student at a Hudson Valley high school has been charged with felony possession of a weapon after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his belonging.The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Nanuet High School, at 103 Church St., in Nanuet.Clarkstown Police b…
Police investigating Princeton Middle School student’s ‘alarming statements’ on social media
The Princeton Middle School was placed under “shelter in place” status after police were dispatched to the school at 8 a.m. Jan. 30 for a report of alarming statements that had been made on a social media platform, according to the Princeton Police Department. Police officers spoke to...
Murphy ‘open-minded’ to new laws on police in N.J. after death of Tyre Nichols
As several Black state lawmakers push for New Jersey to pass more police reform after the death of Tyre Nichols, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he is “open-minded” to it but declined to comment on specific proposals. State Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter recently told NJ Advance Media the state’s...
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City man & Bayonne man among 4 charged for roles in ‘ghost gun’ network
A Jersey City man and a Bayonne man are among four charged for the manufacturing and trafficking of “ghost guns,” also known as personally made firearms (PMFs), U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger announced. Richard Mullane, 26, of Bayonne, and Julian Santiago, 26, of Jersey City, are charged by complaint...
Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
