BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. "Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO