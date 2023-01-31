ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Mullica Twp., NJ, Man Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

Authorities say a man from Mullica Township is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after they received a tip that he was not caring for his dogs properly. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 50-year-old John Roblin was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty and two counts of disorderly persons/failure to provide pets with adequate shelter.
MULLICA, NJ
Hit-and-run Kills 5-year-old — Newark, NJ, Area Known For Gangsters on Speeding ATVs

NEWARK — A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and younger sister were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
NEWARK, NJ
Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman Shot Dead in Front of Home

SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 PM after police received...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase

OLD BRIDGE — The state has released video and police transmission audio from a pursuit and crash last year that left an innocent bystander dead. The crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge at 2:14 a.m. early on Nov. 9. killed Freehold resident 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

