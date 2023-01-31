Read full article on original website
Cumberland County, NJ, Man Found Guilty of 2019 Murder, Faces Up to Life in Prison
Authorities say a man from Cumberland County has been found guilty in connection to a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township about three and a half years ago. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old Frank J. Baker of Seabrook was found guilty of the July 20th, 2019, shooting death of Jair Rennie.
Mullica Twp., NJ, Man Facing Animal Cruelty Charges
Authorities say a man from Mullica Township is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after they received a tip that he was not caring for his dogs properly. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 50-year-old John Roblin was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty and two counts of disorderly persons/failure to provide pets with adequate shelter.
Feds: 4 NJ Men Charged With Roles in ‘Ghost Gun’ Trafficking Network
Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in North Jersey have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of "ghost guns." That's the word from U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office. On Tuesday, they announced the following people had been arrested:. 20-year-old Savion Clyburn of...
NJ State Police Getting Millions to Crack Down on Illegal Drugs
👮 Millions in new grant money will help the NJ State police crackdown on drugs. 👮 Funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Justice. 👮 The money will go for specialized training & equipment to go after heroin, fentanyl and meth dealers. The New Jersey State...
Hit-and-run Kills 5-year-old — Newark, NJ, Area Known For Gangsters on Speeding ATVs
NEWARK — A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and younger sister were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
NJ Man Charged in Glen Rock Hit-and-run That Killed a 83-year-old Woman
▪️ Paterson man arrested, stemming from deadly hit and run in Glen Rock. ▪️ Victim was an 83-year-old female pedestrian from Hawthorne. ▪️ David Romero was pulled over in a Honda CR-V, the vehicle sought in the death. A 24-year-old Paterson man has been arrested, stemming from...
Saudi Charged in NJ School Bus Heist Threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘Privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted, Left Dead Wife in the Street, Police Say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman Shot Dead in Front of Home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 PM after police received...
Armed Holmdel, NJ, Man Faces Criminal Charges After 8-hour Standoff With Police
HOLMDEL — A 46–year-old township man faced a handful of criminal charges after a domestic dispute turned into an eight-hour armed standoff with police, which did end peacefully. Brian Piscopo, of Holmdel, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of...
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
Senior Citizen Robs Holmdel, NJ, Jewelry Store at Gunpoint
HOLMDEL – He's not retired from a life of crime. A masked man believed to be in his 70s held up a Kay Jewelers at gunpoint on Tuesday night, demanding all the men's gold. Holmdel police said the man entered the store on the northbound side of Route 35 around 6:30 p.m.
FBI Investigating Lying Congressman Over Donations For NJ Man’s Service Dog
🔴 Rep. George Santos offered to help a Navy vet pay for his service dog's operation. 🔴 Rich Osthoff said Santos stopped talking to him and withheld the funds raised. 🔴 Osthoff said he thought it was too late for any action to be taken. The FBI...
NJ bill: Juveniles perform community service where offense was committed
If you break it, you fix it. That's the gist of a piece of legislation that's been unanimously approved by a New Jersey Assembly committee. Under the legislation, judges would be able to order that certain delinquent juveniles perform their mandated community service in the same town where they committed the offense.
Group at NJ Church Pepper-sprayed and Smoke Bombed, Rector Says
ASBURY PARK — A possible bias incident at a church the same weekend as an attack on a New Jersey synagogue is under investigation, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Officials say the incident occurred at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park on Friday night sometime between 9...
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philadelphia-bound Plane After Alleged Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. Magee of Carneys Point was already onboard a plane at...
1 Person Killed, Route 47 Closed For 4 Hours in Dennis Twp., NJ, Monday Night
Officials in Cape May County say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 47 Monday night. The accident happened around 7:30 in the 800 block of Route 47 in South Dennis. Dennis Twp. firefighters were conducting a training exercise at their firehouse when the call was received.
New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase
OLD BRIDGE — The state has released video and police transmission audio from a pursuit and crash last year that left an innocent bystander dead. The crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge at 2:14 a.m. early on Nov. 9. killed Freehold resident 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
Walmart’s First HIV-focused Pharmacy in the Northeast Opens in NJ
NORTH BERGEN — The township’s Walmart Supercenter has partnered with New Jersey’s largest HIV Foundation, Hyacinth, to open its only HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast. HIV specialty pharmacies are integral to the care for people living with HIV, said Kathy Ahearn-O’Brien, executive director of Hyacinth. Some...
Was it You? Someone in South Jersey Just Won $4 Million Playing the NJ Lottery
Someone in the Garden State is about to have the best Groundhog's Day ever since they just won $4 million playing the lottery. For Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, one ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball that was drawn making someone in that state $31 million richer (before taxes, of course).
