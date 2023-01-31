ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’

It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
VERMONT STATE
Fatherly

50 Badass Dog Names for Creatures Large and Small

Parents will spend countless hours coming up with a unique baby name but when it comes to dogs — we too often pick a physical characteristic and move one. Right, Spot? Your badass baby deserves a badass name — but the same goes for a badass dog name.
pupvine.com

Should You Let German Shepherds Play Fight? It’s Complicated

German shepherds are outstanding creatures with much love for their owners, but playing with their own can seem brutal to us. Should you let German shepherds play fight, despite it looking like they are out to destroy one another?. The answer has some prerequisites, so it will depend on an...

