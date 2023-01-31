Read full article on original website
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal
A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
blockchain.news
The launch of a nonfungible token protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet
The cryptocurrency community is currently split on the question of whether the recent implementation of a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet would be beneficial to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The software programmer Casey Rodarmor is responsible for the creation of the protocol, which is known as "Ordinals." He...
DeFi Token Blows Past Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains With 30% Surge After Governance Tokens Issue
Decentralized exchange dYdX’s native token DYDX DYDX/USD is rallying over 30% in the last 24 hours, surpassing Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: At the time of writing, DYDX was trading at $3.174. Apex crypto above $23,000, up 1.2% and ETH at $1,584 up 1% in the last 24 hours.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Will Twitter Embrace Dogecoin Like Tesla? Elon Musk Reportedly Seeks Crypto Options In Payments Push
Twitter is reportedly working on a system that would allow users to make payments directly through the social media platform. Billionaire owner Elon Musk is said to be pushing for a fiat currency priority but wants the system to incorporate cryptocurrencies later on. What Happened: According to a Financial Times...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom
Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report
An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
ambcrypto.com
Twitter: Elon Musk reportedly plans to build crypto functionality to payments service
Elon Musk’s Twitter plans on bringing payment services that could add support to crypto. Dogecoin registered a rise in its value following the report. Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s go-t0 cryptocurrency, has seen a rise in its value over developments happening at Twitter. According to a report by Financial Times, Twitter has been designing software to bring in payments service on the platform. And, this platform could extend support to crypto.
thenewscrypto.com
Meme Themed NFTs on Bitcoin Network by Ordinals Protocol
Ordinals bring more financial use cases to Bitcoin. A new NFT protocol Ordinals launched on the Bitcoin mainnet. A new technique known as “Ordinals” is making waves in the Bitcoin ‘BTC’ community. The idea enables non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to transact directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. The consequences triggered a divide between Bitcoin sophists and others who believe the network is wide and diverse enough to support a variety of financial use cases.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Solana and Additional Ethereum Rival Have Higher To Go, Says Top Crypto Analyst – Here Are His Targets
A popular crypto strategist says Bitcoin (BTC) and two Ethereum (ETH) rivals, Solana (SOL) and Fantom (FTM), have more room to run. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 190,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to surge at least 25% from its $24,007 value at time of writing. “BTC: The...
e-cryptonews.com
5 Alternatives to Bitcoin: Which Cryptocurrency is Right for You?
Almost everyone knows about Bitcoin, which is both a good and a bad thing. One of the drawbacks to its popularity is that it means newcomers to the crypto scene tend to overlook the raft of other currencies that are available to buy, sell and use for all sorts of other applications.
zycrypto.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Emerges Month’s Winner, Shibarium Gets Support From Atomic Wallet as Elon Musk Bats For DOGE Again
The crypto world has been gaining traction rapidly. From individual to institutional investors, all are considering infusing in cryptocurrencies. If you are also considering the same, take a look at Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) presale is set to culminate after registering a growth of 3700%.
Elon Musk considering crypto payments for Twitter in push to build ‘everything app’
Three months after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform is laying the groundwork to introduce payment tools, according to a report from the Financial Times. With Twitter reportedly hemorrhaging millions of dollars a day, Musk has been searching for new sources of revenue, with payments offering a potential path forward. The billionaire entrepreneur known for electric cars and rockets got his start with PayPal, after all.
usethebitcoin.com
Djed Algorithmic Stablecoin Goes Live on Top of Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA), one of the largest cryptocurrencies and networks in the crypto market, has seen the Djed stablecoin go live on its mainnet. Djed is an algorithmic stablecoin that allows users to find a stable digital currency to interact with different protocols built on top of Cardano. Rather than relying on volatile digital currencies, it is possible for users to use this new stablecoin.
usethebitcoin.com
How Could Bitcoin (BTC) Be Affected By Fed’s Meeting?
Today, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is going to meet and announce a possible interest rate hike of 0.25 percentage points. However, the focus should be on whether there will be a strategy to start to loosen the monetary policy in the next few months. This could definitely have a large impact not only on financial markets but also on Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world.
