delawarepublic.org
State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money
Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
delawarebusinessnow.com
(Video)Longwood Gardens to acquire duPont Delaware estate
The former duPont family estate and gardens near Kennett Square, PA confirmed it entered into an agreement to purchase and operate Granogue, the 505-acre estate and long-time residence of Irénée du Pont, Jr. The Longwood website posted a link to The News Journal story reporting the pending sale.
WDEL 1150AM
EastSide Charter School expanding
The students of diverse backgrounds that come out of Eastside Charter School will be well prepared for STEM related workforces, and as their teacher Sherae’a Moore says, they'll be the ones that will be able to control the robots in the future. "I keep explaining to [the students] that...
tourcounsel.com
Christiana Mall | Shopping mall in Delaware
The Christiana Mall is a super-regional shopping mall located between the cities of Newark and Wilmington, Delaware, United States. The mall is situated at the intersection of Interstate 95 (exit 4A) and Delaware Route 1/Delaware Route 7 (DE 1 exit 164), near the Cavaliers Country Club, and close to the center of the Northeast megalopolis.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware to distribute 44,000 canisters of baby formula at no cost to families
Delaware families with infants up to 12 months old are eligible for a free can of infant formula. The State of Delaware purchased 44,000 canisters of infant formula through a partnership with Donate Delaware, and are distributing through 22 different locations throughout the state. “We’re seeing the fruits of our...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Healthcare Association names interim CEO
Delaware Healthcare Association announced Megan McNamara Williams, DNP, FNP-C, FAANP, will serve as interim chief executive officer until a permanent CEO is identified. Williams is stepping in as interim CEO after former DHA CEO and President Wayne Smith stepped down in December 2022 after more than 15 years of service to the association.
Delaware hires its first environmental justice coordinator
Urban geographer Katera Moore has taken on the role of Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Thursday. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said the department wants to reach people of color and low-income communities, which have disproportionately faced adverse human...
NBC Philadelphia
Avelo Airlines Brings Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49
A discount airline has landed at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida. Texas-based Avelo Airlines officially launched a hub at the New Castle County airport on Wednesday. Avelo is flying nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida.
WDEL 1150AM
DelDOT removes 59,000 bags of trash from Delaware's roadways in 2022
DelDOT said they removed over 59,000 bags of trash alongside Delaware's roadways in 2022. DelDOT credited the work done by DelDOT maintenence employees, Adopt-A-Highway participants, Work A Day Earn A Pay, and inmate work from the Department of Correction. Among the 2022 removals were 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs, and 250...
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT proposes modest budget increase, raises prospect of major DART changes
Delaware’s Department of Transportation presented its proposed 2024 budget to the Joint Finance Committee Wednesday, raising the possibility of fundamental changes to Delaware’s public transit operations in the coming years. For an agency faced with several crises – New Castle County paratransit operations regularly failing to meet federal...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood for dim sum, hot pots, or a traditional Chinese dinner, there are plenty of options. We've compiled this list of the best Chinese restaurants in The State of Delaware for you. There are countless great Chinese restaurants all over the country, but these standouts have been consistently voted best by our readers. We've also rounded up a few expert tips to help you decide where to go next time you crave Chinese food.
WBOC
Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware
DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
delawarebusinessnow.com
14 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles go into operation
Fourteen new vehicle DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control have gone into service. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality. The chargers will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day and users will pay a fee for powering their vehicles.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Avelo's first flight out of Delaware heads for Orlando with excited passengers
Regular passenger air service returned to Delaware Wednesday with a sold-out Avelo Airlines flight to Orlando. Passengers quickly checked in and were greeted by a celebratory atmosphere at Wilmington Airport. They also received commemorative boarding passes from Avelo CEO Andrew Levy. Many fliers and guests posed for selfies and witnessed a ribbon-cutting on the tarmac before heading to Florida in time for lunch.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home. Groundhog Day is everyday for a family in Delaware. Their backyard is a groundhog's paradise.
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington leaders and advocates mourn Tyre Nichols, push for LEOBOR reform
Leaders in Wilmington gathered Tuesday morning in City Council chambers to address recent police violence in Memphis that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Some lawmakers and community organizers like Coby Owens say Delaware has seen similar cases – Jeremy McDole killed by police in 2015, Lymond Moses in 2021 and Rodney Robinson in 2022.
phl17.com
11 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closed in the Delaware Valley
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 of it’s stores including 5 buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty Stores. This announcement comes after the the home goods chain defaulted on its loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being...
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden's Delaware home being searched by the FBI
The FBI is at President Joe Biden's Rehoboth, Delaware home searching for classified documents, after documents were found at his other Delaware property late last year. The search was planned and in cooperation with Biden's team, according to the president's lawyers. This is a breaking story and will be updated.
witn22.org
Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long Announces the Release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report
WILMINGTON, DE –Following the release of Governor Carney’s [de.gov]. , including increased investments in early childhood education[news.delaware.gov], and the work of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long was joined by members of the General Assembly, child care providers, and advocates to announce the release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report.
