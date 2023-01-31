ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 2

Related
explore venango

Rate Drop Coming for National Fuel Gas Customers

ERIE, Pa. – National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges to become effective Feb. 1, 2023. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 102,800 cubic feet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines

(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House

It would assist state agencies, such as the Game Commission and Department of Transportation in their efforts to manage wildlife habitat, limit forest fragmentation, and plan connectivity and crossings, “as well as maintain and enhance Pennsylvania as one of the nation’s top destinations for outdoor recreation tourism,” the Jan. 30 memo reads.   The post Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bill would mandate school year start after Labor Day

A Pennsylvania lawmaker aims to introduce legislation that would require the 500 school districts across the state to start the school year after Labor Day. In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Philadelphia, said the move could help save Pennsylvania families more than $4.6 million per day in child-care costs, while adding almost $400 million annually to the state's economy by prolonging the tourism season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum …. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Financial 'rescue' for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Unusual weather in January. Marywood offers mentoring workshop for local students.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Fiscal cliff ahead, treasurer warns

(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s budget remains in good fiscal shape for the short term, the treasurer warned of potential problems on the horizon. During a discussion on Tuesday with House Republican Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, Treasurer Stacy Garrity warned of a “fiscal cliff” that lawmakers will soon face. “I’m very happy to say that our general fund cash flow — it’s very strong,” she said. “However, I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

National Fuel adjusts charges for Pennsylvanians. Here’s why

National Fuel adjusted gas supply charges across the commonwealth. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical customer by about $11. The rate adjustment is the result of lower market prices for natural gas. This adjustment in charges is effective starting on Feb. 1. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Tuesday that it referred PPL to its Independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, which enforces state public utility codes and PUC regulations, for investigation after receiving complaints from PPL customers.  The post PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Natural gas prices drop, Pennsylvanians could see lower bills

Pennsylvanians may see a lower gas bill in the mail this month. According to the release, the National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation submitted its quarterly adjustment to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. The adjustment will lower the monthly bill for typical residential customers. For example, a customer with annual usage...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million For Low Income Senior Nutrition Programs

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania was awarded $8.8 million Wednesday in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors. The funding comes by way of the senior farmer's market nutrition program. As a result of the new funding, four thousand more seniors will be provided with access to food, up 40 thousand from 36 thousand.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.

Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy