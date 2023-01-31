Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Rate Drop Coming for National Fuel Gas Customers
ERIE, Pa. – National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges to become effective Feb. 1, 2023. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 102,800 cubic feet...
wdiy.org
PA Drillers Abandoned Thousands of Natural Gas Wells in 5 Years, Ignored State Law, Report Says
Pennsylvania could get hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in the next decade to clean up thousands of oil and gas wells left behind by conventional drillers. Last year, the legislature passed a law to govern that money. But former Gov. Tom Wolf says the law could lead to more problems.
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House
It would assist state agencies, such as the Game Commission and Department of Transportation in their efforts to manage wildlife habitat, limit forest fragmentation, and plan connectivity and crossings, “as well as maintain and enhance Pennsylvania as one of the nation’s top destinations for outdoor recreation tourism,” the Jan. 30 memo reads. The post Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
iheart.com
Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bill would mandate school year start after Labor Day
A Pennsylvania lawmaker aims to introduce legislation that would require the 500 school districts across the state to start the school year after Labor Day. In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Philadelphia, said the move could help save Pennsylvania families more than $4.6 million per day in child-care costs, while adding almost $400 million annually to the state's economy by prolonging the tourism season.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum …. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Financial 'rescue' for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Unusual weather in January. Marywood offers mentoring workshop for local students.
Fiscal cliff ahead, treasurer warns
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s budget remains in good fiscal shape for the short term, the treasurer warned of potential problems on the horizon. During a discussion on Tuesday with House Republican Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, Treasurer Stacy Garrity warned of a “fiscal cliff” that lawmakers will soon face. “I’m very happy to say that our general fund cash flow — it’s very strong,” she said. “However, I...
local21news.com
PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
National Fuel adjusts charges for Pennsylvanians. Here’s why
National Fuel adjusted gas supply charges across the commonwealth. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical customer by about $11. The rate adjustment is the result of lower market prices for natural gas. This adjustment in charges is effective starting on Feb. 1. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be […]
PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Tuesday that it referred PPL to its Independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, which enforces state public utility codes and PUC regulations, for investigation after receiving complaints from PPL customers. The post PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
School buses equipped with cameras have issued 8,000 violations to drivers in Pa. since August
The road to a new way of protecting Pennsylvania students from traffic began in 2017 as Allentown mom Amber Clark walked her daughter, Olivia, across the street to board a school bus for the third day of kindergarten. “I heard a car backfire,” Clark recalled. She swiveled her head to...
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Feb. 2: Deaths up slightly, medium community level for 2 counties
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 9:00 a.m. on Feb.2, 2023, there were 10,049 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Tuesday, Jan. 31. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is...
WFMJ.com
Natural gas prices drop, Pennsylvanians could see lower bills
Pennsylvanians may see a lower gas bill in the mail this month. According to the release, the National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation submitted its quarterly adjustment to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. The adjustment will lower the monthly bill for typical residential customers. For example, a customer with annual usage...
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million For Low Income Senior Nutrition Programs
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania was awarded $8.8 million Wednesday in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors. The funding comes by way of the senior farmer's market nutrition program. As a result of the new funding, four thousand more seniors will be provided with access to food, up 40 thousand from 36 thousand.
Local state lawmaker pushing for smoking ban in casinos, private clubs
An Allegheny County Pennsylvania state lawmaker is pushing for a smoking ban in casinos and private clubs.
Rural Pennsylvania grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
As 2022 ended, 43 communities in Pennsylvania lost their status as an urban area thanks to newly released criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau and federal dollars could be at stake. In 2010, qualifying urban areas needed to have a minimum of 2,500 residents. In 2020, the Census changed the...
PPL Electric under investigation following ‘unusually high’ energy bills, Pa. says
PPL Electric Utilities is under investigation after charging customers what the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission called “unusually high” energy bills. The PUC said Tuesday it will investigate what caused some PPL customers’ electric bills to exceed average — and expected — sums, and PPL’s accuracy and billing practices.
Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.
Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
Comments / 2