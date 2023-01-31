Read full article on original website
marquettewire.org
Dominant second quarter from Villanova spells disaster for Marquette
Looking to extend its win-streak to four games, the Marquette women’s basketball team traveled to Finneran Pavilion to face the No. 19 Villanova Wildcats. But after a poor second quarter, the Golden Eagles were unable to recover and lost 73-54 on the road to go 0-2 against the Wildcats this season.
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
Public Address Announcer Tells Fans to ‘Shut Up’ During Game [LISTEN]
Listen as the public address announcer at a high school basketball game near Milwaukee tells fans in attendance to "Shut Up." His announcement came after a non-call when fans expressed their displeasure with the officiating. The man behind the microphone not only told the fans to "Shut Up," but also invited them to put on a referee shirt if they think they can do better.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
marquettewire.org
Two local restaurants come to Marquette Place
Marquette Place is known for several different restaurants such as Einstein Bros. Bagels and Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop. Now, Marquette Place has opened up its doors to two new pop-up restaurants as well. The first, Lucky’s Spitfire, is a Mediterranean fusion restaurant boasting a variety of chicken and...
marquettewire.org
Civic dialogues: Milwaukee’s current financial crisis
Paramedics, firefighters, police officers, the quality of infrastructure and the safety of Milwaukee’s streets all rely on finances from the city. Since 2009, Milwaukee’s finances have worsened and are expected to continue plummeting in the coming years. Rob Henken, president of Wisconsin Policy Forum came to Marquette Jan....
spectrumnews1.com
Celebrating Black History Month: Former MPS teacher reflects on decades of serving students
MILWAUKEE — Many people live their life wanting to leave behind a legacy of some sort. One Milwaukee woman is hoping that legacy is rooted in the importance of education. Joyce A. Hall has been an impactful figure in the Milwaukee Public Schools system for more than three decades.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus
MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
Northwestern Mutual moving thousands of jobs to downtown Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual will be moving employees out of its Franklin campus and into the downtown Milwaukee facility.
WISN
School district apologizes for the word 'colored' posted over drinking fountain
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School District is apologizing to families following a student project this week. At the start of Black History Month, students at Milwaukee School of Languages found the word 'colored' posted on a wall over a drinking fountain. "I was shocked, like, this (is) not at...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Village of Richfield Board Trustee Bill Collins has died | By Jim Healy
January 30, 2023 – Richfield, WI – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Village Board Trustee Bill Collins who passed away January 29, 2023. Trustee Collins was a dedicated public servant who devoted much of his adult life to serving others. Whether that was his time with the Richfield Lions Club of Wisconsin, USA, volunteering for the Richfield Historical Society, St. Gabriel’s Parish, or helping with the Richfield Days Parade, he always found time to serve others with his time and talents.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visitors to downtown Milwaukee urged to beware
Milwaukee police are offering a warning to anyone visiting downtown Milwaukee. Be aware of your surroundings -- and what's inside your vehicle.
Wisconsin’s Herman Uihlein House On The Market For $5.95 Million
It's not everyday you come across a home like this one! A historic home in Whitefish Bay is on the market. The home sits on Lake Michigan, with nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also has a handful of former owners you definitely know by name. The home is located...
WISN
Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Merton principal resigns amid board pressure, parents say
MERTON, Wis. - A Merton Community School District board meeting got heated Monday night, Jan. 30 following the announcement of a popular principal's resignation. Some parents and staff say the primary school principal is being pushed out by the school board. Those parents and staff put a lot of blame...
Milwaukee man starts third business following his release from prison
After being sentenced to 40 years and spending 20 in prison, Ed Hennings is on his third business endeavor; but it all started in 2016, once he was released.
CBS 58
Bankruptcy plans still underway for Window Select
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Many questions are still lingering from customers of Menomonee Falls home improvement company, Window Select. For the past 9 months, countless Window Select customers have reached out to CBS 58 with complaints about paid orders that were never fulfilled. In that time, we've learned that hundreds...
On Milwaukee
Edith Cocktail Bar opening Downtown
Rhondi Love will open Edith Cocktail Bar in early February at 228 W. Wells St. in Downtown Milwaukee. Love, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, has been fascinated by cocktail making and the ambiance of cocktail lounges for her entire adult life. In 2021, after a visit to a tree house bar and distillery in Chattanooga, Tenn. she decided it was finally time to open her own place.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DNS permit delays, staffing trouble at root of problem
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents told FOX6 News they are dealing with delays within the city's Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). Members of DNS told FOX6 that turnover, new employees and heavy workloads are among reasons for those delays. One organization's leader said some things that used to take a few weeks are now taking months.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman’s peaceful protests helped end segregation
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee will honor the late Juanita Adams with an honorary street naming for her activism, impact and legacy. The honorary street name will stretch from W. Highland Avenue between 17th and 18th streets near Highland Community School. "If she saw injustice, she is going to...
