wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Results 2/1/23
Lots of title implications and a rubber match between two of the biggest stars in the company as AEW heads back to Ohio!. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!. AEW Dynamite 2/1/23. Live from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio! No surprise,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Live AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/3/2023
The February 3 edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:. * AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy in the opener.
wrestlingheadlines.com
IMPACT Wrestling Results 2/2/23
Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt) First Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight. Chris Bey and Kevin Knight will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight applies a side headlock. Bey reverses the hold. Knight whips Bey across the ring. Bey drops King with a shoulder tackle. King drops down on the canvas. Bey goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, but Bey rolls him over for a two count. Knight blocks a boot from Bey. Bey side steps Knight into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Knight’s back. Bey sweeps out the legs of Knight. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Bey with a running chop. Bey applies a wrist lock. Bey sends Knight to the corner. Knight side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. Knight with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Knight bodyslams Bey. Knight with a Twisting Frog Splash for a one count. Knight applies a wrist lock. Knight tags in Kushida. Kushida and Knight works on the left wrist of Bey. Knight kicks Bey in the gut. Knight with the irish whip. Bey launches Knight over the top rope. Knight with a forearm smash. Knight gets distracted by Austin. Bey dropkicks Knight in mid-air for a two count. Bey tags in Austin.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 1/31/2023
– The Vengeance Day go-home edition of WWE NXT opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Vic says tonight’s show will be presented with limited commercial interruptions.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on the WWE Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon, the Most-Watched Rumble Segment In the Back, More
Multiple sources have reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not seen at the Royal Rumble last weekend, and his creative influence was not felt on the show. We noted before how the “Vince’s Office” directional sign can still be seen backstage, and this is one of the only reminders of Vince’s influence. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while the sign has not changed since Vince “left” last summer, it points to a section of the backstage area that is completely different. One WWE source said it’s not like anyone is fearful of bringing up Vince’s name, but generally most people haven’t really asked much about Vince since Chief Content Officer Triple H, CEO Nick Khan, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn have held meetings assuring the roster that Vince would not be involved in creative or Talent Relations.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned Of Winning WWE SmackDown Women’s Title The Day Of Show
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash because she got married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth. Flair returned on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Signs with Impact Wrestling
Dirty Dango has reportedly signed with Impact Wrestling. A new report from PWInsider notes that the former Fandango of WWE recently signed a new contract with Impact. Dango made his Impact debut at Bound For Glory 2022 by accepting an Open Challenge issued by then-Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers, but coming up short. Dango then worked the post-Bound For Glory TV tapings with a Before The Impact win over Johnny Swinger. Dango returned to Impact at the January 14 TV tapings, but was defeated by Steve Maclin in a match that aired on January 19. He also worked the recent TV tapings in Kissimmee.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Launches “House Rules” Live Event Series, First Event To Take Place In March
AEW issued the following press release announcing the launch of a new live event series entitled “AEW House Rules.”. President Tony Khan revealed that the first show will take place on March 18th from Troy Ohio, and will feature top stars like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, and more in action. Full details can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 2/3/2023
The February 3 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. * Javier Bernal defeated Oba Femi. * Sol Ruca defeated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels on Having William Regal Back In WWE, What Regal’s Been Doing Since Returning
WWE’s new Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal has been back with the company for a month now, but most of his time has been spent with the main roster. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote WWE NXT Vengeance Day, and he was asked how it feels to have Regal back with the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Expected Attendance, Shawn Michaels Talks Mood Going Into the Show
A near-capacity crowd is expected for Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote Vengeance Day, and he revealed that they are expecting around 5,000 fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, which is close to capacity for this show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
“AEW Together” Officially Launches, Tony Khan and Katelyn Borden Comment, Wrestlers Involved In New Community Outreach Team
AEW has revamped their community outreach program. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan officially announced “AEW Together” today. The revamp includes restructuring, enhanced strategic pillars and the addition of key staff. AEW has hired Katelyn Borden to work as their new Director of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns, WWE Going with the United States Title Elimination Chamber
WWE surprised many when they announced that Austin Theory will defend his WWE United States Title inside the Elimination Chamber. While this match is not as strong as a Chamber Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, or just the WWE Title, or even a WrestleMania 39 title shot, a new report from F4Wonline notes how the feeling was that Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title is so hot it doesn’t matter what is on the rest of the Elimination Chamber card.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels on If Vince McMahon Is Helping with WWE NXT Creative, Triple H Giving Freedom to NXT, More
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon currently has no involvement in the WWE NXT creative process. Vince returned to the company several weeks back and there’s been a lot of speculation on McMahon possibly taking back control of WWE creative from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. WWE and outside sources have insisted Triple H will keep control, while Vince is focusing on the sale of the company and media rights fees. WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a Vengeance Day media call this week and was asked if McMahon has had any involvement with the NXT writing team, and if not, does Michaels anticipate McMahon getting involved in the process.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Edge and Sheamus Propose a Match, Edge Tells Sheamus to Win the WWE Intercontinental Title First
WWE Hall of Famer Edge and veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus are looking to lock up in the ring again. Wednesday marked 12 years since then-WWE Champion Sheamus confronted Edge on RAW, right after Edge’s 2010 Royal Rumble win. The segment ended with Sheamus connecting with a cheap shot, but then he missed a Brogue Kick and Edge nailed the Spear.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Nia Jax Talks WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance
Nia Jax returned to WWE in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble after being released by WWE in 2021. Appearing on Highspots Sign It Live, Jax was asked whether she knew ahead of time about the Rumble appearance. “No, I did not,” she replied. Regarding her gear, she said, “I had it...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H and Nick Khan Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, WWE Sale Partners, Stephanie McMahon, WrestleMania 39, Ratings, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Triple H, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted the Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Says His Broken Character Will Be More Reality-Based If He Brings It Back
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including the Broken character he has portrayed in Impact Wrestling, WWE, and AEW. During it, he talked about whether we will see the Broken character in AEW...
