Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
Related
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
WISN
School district apologizes for the word 'colored' posted over drinking fountain
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School District is apologizing to families following a student project this week. At the start of Black History Month, students at Milwaukee School of Languages found the word 'colored' posted on a wall over a drinking fountain. "I was shocked, like, this (is) not at...
spectrumnews1.com
Voting in Wisconsin: Frequently asked questions
WISCONSIN — The next Wisconsin election has arrived. Do you want to vote? We've put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions to help you get in and out of your polling place without trouble for the Feb. 21 primary. How to vote in Wisconsin: Frequently Asked Questions. Where...
news8000.com
DHS: New childcare and school immunization requirements going into effect
MADISON (WKBT) -- Updates to childcare and school immunization rules go into effect as soon as Wednesday, the Wisconsin DHS announced.
Did Act 10 contribute to a teacher shortage in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Act 10 — former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011 law cutting benefits and curbing collective bargaining for...
Wisconsin to vote on work requirements for welfare amid workforce crisis
Wisconsin voters will have a chance to weigh in on work requirements for able-bodied adults on welfare in the April election, as the state deals with low labor participation.
If a liberal candidate wins the April election, could the Wisconsin Supreme Court potentially reverse the state’s abortion ban and redraw legislative maps?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. The Wisconsin Supreme Court race will determine the court’s majority, meaning the winning justice will have...
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin
Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
Your Right to Know: Wisconsin taxpayers still paying for election fraud probe records fights
Many people in Wisconsin are under the impression that the disastrous probe into the state’s 2020 presidential election conducted by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is over, as are its costs to taxpayers. They’re wrong. The probe, conducted over 14 months by Gableman at the behest...
spectrumnews1.com
DHS issues updated vaccine requirements for child care centers, schools
WISCONSIN — Children in child care centers and schools now have updated vaccination requirements in 2023, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday. Wisconsin DHS announced new requirements relating to meningitis, whooping cough and chickenpox vaccinations. Changes will go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023 for child care...
CBS 58
Wisconsin parents weigh in after Surgeon General says 13 is 'too young' for social media
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Local parents are weighing in after the US Surgeon General said 13 is "too early" for kids to be using social media. Eight in 10 parents with kids under the age of 11 have used a tablet, and 81% of teens 13 to 17 have used social media, according to national studies.
WISN
Get the facts: The cash bail constitutional amendment question voters will see on the April ballot
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters will see two questions on the April ballot surrounding Wisconsin's bail system after lawmakers approved the proposed constitutional amendment during two consecutive sessions of the legislature. QUESTION 1: “Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be...
wpr.org
New Wisconsin GOP chair pushes early voting
The new chair of the state Republican Party is encouraging more Republicans to vote early, a sharp contrast to the message pushed in the last two election cycles by former President Donald Trump. Longtime GOP operative Brian Schimming was selected to lead the Republican Party of Wisconsin last December. The...
wnanews.com
Serving the people, or serving themselves?
When is it wrong, or at least of little usefulness, to ask the people their opinions on public issues?. When it’s all about partisan cynicism and hypocrisy, ladled with a generous dollop of meaninglessness. Example: Over the past several days legislators have considered two referendum proposals for the April...
starjournalnow.com
Top ten Wisconsin consumer complaints of 2022
MADISON – As Wisconsin’s primary consumer protection agency, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) receives tens of thousands of requests for assistance and resources each year. In 2022, DATCP worked to resolve more than 11,000 consumer complaints, successfully reached settlements in several investigations, and returned millions of dollars to Wisconsin consumers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DNS permit delays, staffing trouble at root of problem
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents told FOX6 News they are dealing with delays within the city's Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). Members of DNS told FOX6 that turnover, new employees and heavy workloads are among reasons for those delays. One organization's leader said some things that used to take a few weeks are now taking months.
Health equity report calls for changes that extend beyond the health care system
A new report calls for Wisconsin to foster a corps of community health workers across the state, governed by a new set of professional standards and paid by the state’s Medicaid program. That is the lead proposal offered by the Governor’s Health Equity Council, which issued its final report Monday. The report includes a total […] The post Health equity report calls for changes that extend beyond the health care system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
beckersdental.com
2 dentist retirements to know
Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
Comments / 0