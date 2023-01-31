ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Voting in Wisconsin: Frequently asked questions

WISCONSIN — The next Wisconsin election has arrived. Do you want to vote? We've put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions to help you get in and out of your polling place without trouble for the Feb. 21 primary. How to vote in Wisconsin: Frequently Asked Questions. Where...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

If a liberal candidate wins the April election, could the Wisconsin Supreme Court potentially reverse the state’s abortion ban and redraw legislative maps?

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. The Wisconsin Supreme Court race will determine the court’s majority, meaning the winning justice will have...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

DHS issues updated vaccine requirements for child care centers, schools

WISCONSIN — Children in child care centers and schools now have updated vaccination requirements in 2023, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday. Wisconsin DHS announced new requirements relating to meningitis, whooping cough and chickenpox vaccinations. Changes will go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023 for child care...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

New Wisconsin GOP chair pushes early voting

The new chair of the state Republican Party is encouraging more Republicans to vote early, a sharp contrast to the message pushed in the last two election cycles by former President Donald Trump. Longtime GOP operative Brian Schimming was selected to lead the Republican Party of Wisconsin last December. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
wnanews.com

Serving the people, or serving themselves?

When is it wrong, or at least of little usefulness, to ask the people their opinions on public issues?. When it’s all about partisan cynicism and hypocrisy, ladled with a generous dollop of meaninglessness. Example: Over the past several days legislators have considered two referendum proposals for the April...
WISCONSIN STATE
starjournalnow.com

Top ten Wisconsin consumer complaints of 2022

MADISON – As Wisconsin’s primary consumer protection agency, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) receives tens of thousands of requests for assistance and resources each year. In 2022, DATCP worked to resolve more than 11,000 consumer complaints, successfully reached settlements in several investigations, and returned millions of dollars to Wisconsin consumers.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DNS permit delays, staffing trouble at root of problem

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents told FOX6 News they are dealing with delays within the city's Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). Members of DNS told FOX6 that turnover, new employees and heavy workloads are among reasons for those delays. One organization's leader said some things that used to take a few weeks are now taking months.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Health equity report calls for changes that extend beyond the health care system

A new report calls for Wisconsin to foster a corps of community health workers across the state,  governed by a new set of professional standards and paid by the state’s Medicaid program. That is the lead proposal offered by the Governor’s Health Equity Council, which issued its final report Monday. The report includes a total […] The post Health equity report calls for changes that extend beyond the health care system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
beckersdental.com

2 dentist retirements to know

Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
