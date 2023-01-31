ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marquettewire.org

Dominant second quarter from Villanova spells disaster for Marquette

Looking to extend its win-streak to four games, the Marquette women’s basketball team traveled to Finneran Pavilion to face the No. 19 Villanova Wildcats. But after a poor second quarter, the Golden Eagles were unable to recover and lost 73-54 on the road to go 0-2 against the Wildcats this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy