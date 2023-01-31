Read full article on original website
WISN
School district apologizes for the word 'colored' posted over drinking fountain
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School District is apologizing to families following a student project this week. At the start of Black History Month, students at Milwaukee School of Languages found the word 'colored' posted on a wall over a drinking fountain. "I was shocked, like, this (is) not at...
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
marquettewire.org
Two local restaurants come to Marquette Place
Marquette Place is known for several different restaurants such as Einstein Bros. Bagels and Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop. Now, Marquette Place has opened up its doors to two new pop-up restaurants as well. The first, Lucky’s Spitfire, is a Mediterranean fusion restaurant boasting a variety of chicken and...
beckersdental.com
2 dentist retirements to know
Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
ozaukeepress.com
Stages don’t get any bigger for local dance teams
THE PORT WASHINGTON (right) and Grafton high school dance teams performed at center court of the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, during halftime of a game between the girls’ teams from their schools last week. Photos by Mitch Maersch.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Merton principal resigns amid board pressure, parents say
MERTON, Wis. - A Merton Community School District board meeting got heated Monday night, Jan. 30 following the announcement of a popular principal's resignation. Some parents and staff say the primary school principal is being pushed out by the school board. Those parents and staff put a lot of blame...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023
Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Loud 'music' near Carroll University
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:40 a.m. — Loud music was reportedly coming from an apartment in the 400 block of North East Avenue. Police that responded to the scene did not hear any loud music, but the resident said he was watching “The Wizard of Oz” and would turn the volume down.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James and his trains
WAUKESHA — Four-year-old James Huebner loves trains, and living in Waukesha, he has the chance to see them pass by every day. It all started nearly two years ago, right around the time James turned three years old. Playing at Frame Park with his mom, Sara Huebner, James would stand by the tracks so he could watch the train passing by.
WISN
Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
On Milwaukee
Edith Cocktail Bar opening Downtown
Rhondi Love will open Edith Cocktail Bar in early February at 228 W. Wells St. in Downtown Milwaukee. Love, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, has been fascinated by cocktail making and the ambiance of cocktail lounges for her entire adult life. In 2021, after a visit to a tree house bar and distillery in Chattanooga, Tenn. she decided it was finally time to open her own place.
cwbradio.com
State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you are in the mood for great food in a classy setting, this historic restaurant in Wisconsin should be on your list of places to eat.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis apartment showing's timing questioned, 'I'm in the bath'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis father says he and his family lost their sense of privacy after a real estate agent brought potential buyers inside. It happened while he was in the bathroom. The entire exchange lasted no more than a minute, and at first, Derek Yurkiewicz just...
Channel 3000
Lawsuit seeks to block 2 measures from April ballot
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday by Wisconsin criminal justice advocacy groups seeks to block two Republican-sponsored measures from appearing on the April ballot, arguing that they were not submitted on time to the correct elections officials. One question is a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building
WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
Who's on Third to add second location near Milwaukee airport
The owners of Who's on Third are planning to add a second location near the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
