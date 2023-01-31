WAUKESHA — Four-year-old James Huebner loves trains, and living in Waukesha, he has the chance to see them pass by every day. It all started nearly two years ago, right around the time James turned three years old. Playing at Frame Park with his mom, Sara Huebner, James would stand by the tracks so he could watch the train passing by.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO