Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
Euro area grew in the fourth quarter
Europe dodged recession at the end of last year, eking out a surprising bit of growth in the final three months of the year despite the energy shock delivered by Russia's war in Ukraine. Driving the news: The 20-country currency bloc grew by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to...
kalkinemedia.com
Greek unemployment unchanged at 11.6% in December
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's jobless rate stood at 11.6% in December, unchanged from an upwardly revised 11.6% in November, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday. Seasonally adjusted data showed 545,372 people were officially unemployed, with those under the age of 24 the hardest hit. The reading was the...
Materials shortages decrease at German manufacturers - Ifo
BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Materials shortages have decreased in Germany's manufacturing sector, a survey by the Ifo economic institute published on Thursday showed. In January, 48.4% of the companies surveyed reported problems, down from 50.7% in December, Ifo said.
Stock Market Today: Slowing Wage Growth Spurs Major Stock Rally
While the U.S. added more jobs than expected in December, growth in average hourly earnings slowed.
US News and World Report
U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
This is the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—it’s also a fairly mild correction, so far
On Tuesday, we learned that U.S. home prices as measured by the seasonally adjusted Case-Shiller National Home Price Index fell for the fifth straight month in November. Since peaking in June, U.S. home prices have fallen 2.5%. On one hand that 2.5% drop in U.S. home prices marks the second-biggest...
CNBC
Important wage inflation measure for the Fed rose less than expected in Q4
Employment costs increased at a slower than expected pace in the fourth quarter, indicating that inflation pressures on business owners are at least leveling off. The employment cost index, a barometer the Federal Reserve watches closely for inflation signs, increased 1% in the October-to-December period, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. That was a bit below the 1.1% Dow Jones estimate and less the 1.2% reading in the third quarter. It also was the lowest quarterly gain in a year.
Euro Zone Inflation Dips for a Third Straight Month as Energy Prices Continue to Fall
Headline inflation in the euro zone came in at 8.5% in January, according to preliminary data released Wednesday. In December, the rate was recorded at 9.2%. The economic indicator is being closely watched ahead of a new interest rate decision due out on Thursday from the European Central Bank. Inflation...
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation.
U.S. consumer confidence ebbs in January; inflation expectations rise
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in January as households continued to worry about the economy's prospects over the next six months, a survey showed on Tuesday.
U.S. remains biggest destination for German exports for eighth year in a row
BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United States remained the most important destination for German exports in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year. Exports of goods reached a record 156 billion euros ($169.31 billion) last year, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary data from the German statistics office.
NASDAQ
POLL-Turkey annual inflation to drop to 53.5% in January, despite sharp monthly rise
ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation should drop to 53.5% in January even as prices continue jumping on a monthly basis, according to a Reuters poll on Monday that also showed inflation will end the year at 41%, much higher than official expectations. Inflation has been stoked by...
U.S. job openings rise in December to 11 million
U.S. job openings rose to 11 million in December, a sign the American labor market remains hot and a blow to the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool it off.The Labor Department said Wednesday that openings were up from 10.4 million in November. Economists had expected job openings to drop slightly in December.The American job market has been surprisingly resilient throughout this period of economic uncertainty. Employers created 375,000 jobs a month in 2022 — second most in Labor Department records dating back to 1940 — and likely added another 185,000 last month, according to a survey of forecasters by...
monitordaily.com
Federal Reserve Boosts Interest Rates, Says ‘Inflation Has Eased Somewhat’
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise the target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% on Wednesday, marking a quarter point increase. The move was less drastic than its seven rate increases in 2022, with all but one of those lifting rates by three quarters of a point. While the Fed’s latest action may be less intense than many of its increases last year, it still said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 on lending income
MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A solid rise in revenues and lending income allowed Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) to post an 18% jump in profit to a record 9.6 billion euros in 2022, offsetting higher provisions set aside against uncertain economic conditions.
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Relief for homebuyers in 2023: Mortgage rates at lowest levels since September
Mortgage applications last week were up 28% from the week prior, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.
U.S. layoffs surged in January as tech slashed thousands of jobs - report
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday.
U.S. factory orders rebound in December
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods rebounded in December, but higher interest rates are weighing on business spending on equipment, which could keep manufacturing under pressure.
Comments / 0