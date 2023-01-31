ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
Axios

Euro area grew in the fourth quarter

Europe dodged recession at the end of last year, eking out a surprising bit of growth in the final three months of the year despite the energy shock delivered by Russia's war in Ukraine. Driving the news: The 20-country currency bloc grew by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to...
kalkinemedia.com

Greek unemployment unchanged at 11.6% in December

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's jobless rate stood at 11.6% in December, unchanged from an upwardly revised 11.6% in November, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday. Seasonally adjusted data showed 545,372 people were officially unemployed, with those under the age of 24 the hardest hit. The reading was the...
Reuters

Materials shortages decrease at German manufacturers - Ifo

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Materials shortages have decreased in Germany's manufacturing sector, a survey by the Ifo economic institute published on Thursday showed. In January, 48.4% of the companies surveyed reported problems, down from 50.7% in December, Ifo said.
US News and World Report

U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Important wage inflation measure for the Fed rose less than expected in Q4

Employment costs increased at a slower than expected pace in the fourth quarter, indicating that inflation pressures on business owners are at least leveling off. The employment cost index, a barometer the Federal Reserve watches closely for inflation signs, increased 1% in the October-to-December period, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. That was a bit below the 1.1% Dow Jones estimate and less the 1.2% reading in the third quarter. It also was the lowest quarterly gain in a year.
WPRI 12 News

US filings for jobless aid lowest since April

U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation.
Reuters

U.S. remains biggest destination for German exports for eighth year in a row

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United States remained the most important destination for German exports in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year. Exports of goods reached a record 156 billion euros ($169.31 billion) last year, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary data from the German statistics office.
The Independent

U.S. job openings rise in December to 11 million

U.S. job openings rose to 11 million in December, a sign the American labor market remains hot and a blow to the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool it off.The Labor Department said Wednesday that openings were up from 10.4 million in November. Economists had expected job openings to drop slightly in December.The American job market has been surprisingly resilient throughout this period of economic uncertainty. Employers created 375,000 jobs a month in 2022 — second most in Labor Department records dating back to 1940 — and likely added another 185,000 last month, according to a survey of forecasters by...
monitordaily.com

Federal Reserve Boosts Interest Rates, Says ‘Inflation Has Eased Somewhat’

The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise the target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% on Wednesday, marking a quarter point increase. The move was less drastic than its seven rate increases in 2022, with all but one of those lifting rates by three quarters of a point. While the Fed’s latest action may be less intense than many of its increases last year, it still said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
CNBC

Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...

Comments / 0

Community Policy