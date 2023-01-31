Read full article on original website
Indonesia's economy likely lost some steam in Q4: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic growth likely slowed in the fourth quarter as declining commodity and energy prices hit exports, and a widely expected global recession could accelerate the slowdown this year, a Reuters poll found.
Euro area grew in the fourth quarter
Europe dodged recession at the end of last year, eking out a surprising bit of growth in the final three months of the year despite the energy shock delivered by Russia's war in Ukraine. Driving the news: The 20-country currency bloc grew by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to...
BBC
UK expected to be only major economy to shrink in 2023 - IMF
The UK economy will shrink and perform worse than other advanced economies, including Russia, as the cost of living continues to hit households, the International Monetary Fund has said. The IMF said the economy will contract by 0.6% in 2023, rather than grow slightly as previously predicted. However, the IMF...
Why is the UK economy doing worse than the rest of the G7?
Factors behind IMF’s latest forecast which shows UK will be only large economy to contract this year
Europe shows slight economic growth in final quarter of 2022
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe’s economy scraped out meager gains at the end of last year as galloping inflation fed by high energy prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deterred people from spending in shops and restaurants. Economic output crept 0.1 percent higher in the last three...
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
ValueWalk
US Interest Rates Set To Keep Rising As UK House Prices Keep Falling
Federal Reserve expected to raise US interest rates. All eyes will be on Wall Street later today, when the Federal Reserve meets to decide the next move for US interest rates. Pretty much everyone is forecasting a further hike in rates to be announced. The key may well be what the Fed says, rather than what it does.
Action News Jax
Stocks rise on Wall Street, adding to its strong January
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last economy-shaking hikes to interest rates for a while. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher and on pace to close out...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
Britain hit by biggest day of strikes in a decade as pay disputes escalate
As many as half a million workers are striking across Britain on Wednesday, closing schools, canceling university lectures and bringing most of the rail network to a standstill in what unions say is the biggest single day of walkouts in more than a decade.
US News and World Report
World Bank Approves $600 Million Loan to Support Philippines' Recovery, Financial Sector
MANILA (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Tuesday it has approved a $600 million loan to support the Philippines' economic recovery and efforts to make its financial sector more resilient. The funds will be channeled toward strengthening its financial sector stability, expanding financial inclusion and improving disaster risk finance,...
Central banks have been fighting a war on inflation. They're not done yet
One of the main jobs of central banks is to keep prices under control, allowing households and businesses to plan for the future with some certainty on what things will cost.
US News and World Report
NATO Chief Wants More 'Friends' as Russia, China Move Closer
TOKYO (AP) — China's growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia poses a threat not only to Asia but also to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. Stoltenberg said China is increasingly investing...
Quartz
The IMF's improved economic outlook won't change the plans of central banks
The world economy is faring slightly better than expected. Of course, global growth is projected to fall to 2.9% in 2023, down from a 3.4% expansion in 2022, according to fresh projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). But that’s still 0.2 percentage points higher than predicted in the IMF’s outlook last October.
India sees GDP growth slowing on global weakness
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India forecast economic growth of 6% to 6.8% in the 2023/24 fiscal year, slowing from the 7% growth projected for the current year ending on March 31, as a global slowdown is likely to hurt exports.
Emerging markets growth slowdown bottomed out in 2022, but risks remain - IMF
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised its output growth estimate on emerging markets for this year, with projections now showing the economic slowdown in the region may have bottomed out in 2022, on the back of China reopening, a resilient India and unexpected growth in Russia.
French inflation rises to 7.0% in January on energy prices
PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French inflation rose in January on higher energy prices after the government phased out some measures that had reined in increases, according to preliminary figures released on Tuesday.
Czech central bank signals rates to stay elevated, welcomes strong crown
PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) left interest rates unchanged at a more than two-decade high on Thursday, saying rate stability for longer was the best course for an economy that has tipped into a mild recession amid persistent double-digit inflation.
Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 on lending income
MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A solid rise in revenues and lending income allowed Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) to post an 18% jump in profit to a record 9.6 billion euros in 2022, offsetting higher provisions set aside against uncertain economic conditions.
