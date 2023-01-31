ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10NEWS

Deputies: 2 teens shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Two teens were hurt during a shooting Wednesday evening near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, deputies say. Law enforcement received a report of a shooting around 9:03 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Harney Road and Hillsborough Avenue in Temple Terrace, a spokesperson from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Man who picked up disabled man, slammed him on the ground arrested for abuse

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 28-year-old man was arrested after police said he abused a man with disabilities at a group home in Pinellas Park. According to a news release, Douglas Rivera was an employee at the group home at the time of the alleged abuse. An arrest affidavit stated a Pinellas Park police officer was called around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 regarding a reported abuse at the home.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Beach Beacon

wild941.com

Florida Woman Found Dead Next To Her Sleeping Toddler

The Tampa police department tells us that a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. According to reports, deputies were called to Pictorial Park drive located in New Tampa. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the street. They also found a toddler sleeping in a SUV. The child was unharmed but his mother had upper body trauma.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

