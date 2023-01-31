Read full article on original website
Pregnant Woman Found Dead Next To Car With Sleeping 23-Month-Old Son Inside
22-year-old Alana Sims, who was five months pregnant, died in what the Tampa Police Department believes to be a 'targeted attack.'
10NEWS
Deputies: 2 teens shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — Two teens were hurt during a shooting Wednesday evening near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, deputies say. Law enforcement received a report of a shooting around 9:03 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Harney Road and Hillsborough Avenue in Temple Terrace, a spokesperson from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.
fox13news.com
Two injured in shooting outside Amazon facility in Temple Terrace, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - Two people were inured in a shooting outside an Amazon facility in Hillsborough County Wednesday evening, deputies said, adding that they are searching for two suspects. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting near the Amazon warehouse at the intersection Hillsborough Avenue and...
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
2 injured, 1 seriously in Temple Terrace shooting
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a shooting in Temple Terrace on Wednesday night left two people injured, one seriously.
Family seeks answers after Tampa mother found dead on street near neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa mother was found dead and her family is exclusively talked to 10 Tampa Bay Tuesday night. The family of Alana Sims, a 22-year-old single mother, said she was found dead by police Monday night around 10 p.m. Tampa police received a call in reference...
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
fox13news.com
Mother found dead in New Tampa neighborhood next to SUV with her sleeping toddler inside, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The body of a mother was found along a New Tampa street while her toddler was fast asleep in her vehicle nearby. Officers said she didn't live in the neighborhood and are now trying to figure out what led up to the woman's death. According to police,...
Police: Mother found dead next to SUV with sleeping child inside in New Tampa
he Tampa Police Department is investigating after a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night.
Police: Man who picked up disabled man, slammed him on the ground arrested for abuse
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 28-year-old man was arrested after police said he abused a man with disabilities at a group home in Pinellas Park. According to a news release, Douglas Rivera was an employee at the group home at the time of the alleged abuse. An arrest affidavit stated a Pinellas Park police officer was called around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 regarding a reported abuse at the home.
Beach Beacon
Man charged with abuse of disabled person
A Pinellas Park man has been arrested on one count of abuse of a disabled person after police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive. The owner of a group home had reported about 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 that video had shown that an employee battered a disabled adult under the care of the group home. Investigators said the suspect, Douglas Rivera, battered the victim Jan. 29 at about 1:30 p.m. by striking him in the head with his elbow. Additionally, Rivera picked the victim up and slammed him onto the ground.
wild941.com
Florida Woman Found Dead Next To Her Sleeping Toddler
The Tampa police department tells us that a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. According to reports, deputies were called to Pictorial Park drive located in New Tampa. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the street. They also found a toddler sleeping in a SUV. The child was unharmed but his mother had upper body trauma.
Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
Pedestrian killed in serious crash that shut down E. Busch Blvd in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Thursday morning on East Busch Boulevard in Tampa. Tampa police say the pedestrian crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of North Florida Avenue and East Busch Boulevard. The road was closed for...
A group of Black officers helped reshape law enforcement in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They took an oath to protect and serve, but they say the department they promised to protect did little to protect them. We're talking about Black officers who looked to the law of the land for justice. Leon Jackson was among a dozen St. Petersburg...
‘Disgusting situation’: 6 kids, 13 dogs and 5 puppies found living in feces-covered homes: deputies
Four people were arrested last week after several kids and dogs were found living in deplorable conditions in two separate Citrus County homes, the sheriff's office said.
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
Hillsborough County inmate dies after suffering ‘medical event’: deputies
An inmate died after he was found unresponsive in the Falkenburg Road Jail, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
St. Pete police: 58-year-old woman steps off curb, gets hit by PSTA bus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) bus Wednesday morning, according to St. Petersburg police. In an afternoon update, the agency says the bus was heading west on 1st Avenue North when it made a...
