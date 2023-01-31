Dallas Zoo believes 2 of its monkeys were stolen after their habitat was ‘intentionally compromised’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
12 squirrel monkeys stolen from a Louisiana zoo
That’s some real monkey business. Twelve squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo after it was broken into over the weekend, the facility said. The monkeys were taken from Zoosiana in Broussard just before midnight Saturday, the zoo said Monday. “Our facility was broken into shortly before midnight on Saturday, January 28th. The individual targeted facilities of smaller primates and specifically compromised the Squirrel Monkey exhibit,” Zoosiana wrote in a Facebook post. Zoosiana didn’t share how many squirrel monkeys were in the exhibit before 12 were taken but noted that the remaining animals were checked by a veterinarian and animal care team...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Wolves Kill Off Only Adult Male in Rival Pack With Unexpected Consequences
A neighboring pack killed the wolf in a competition for resources, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
Elusive and rare leopard — considered extinct for 45 years — caught on film in Turkey
Cameras spotted the wildcat prowling through the mountains.
Heartbreaking pic shows missing Madalina Cojocari, 11, in remote area that mom visited again after mystery disappearance
THE DISAPPEARANCE of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari remains an unsolved mystery 70 days after she vanished from her home in Cornelius, North Carolina. The search for the young girl has shifted from her home to the remote and rugged Madison County, a densely forested area in the Appalachian Mountains. The police,...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
‘Most dangerous snakes’ among nearly 200 illegally trafficked in Florida, officials say
Charges were brought against eight traffickers, according to the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Pregnant male seadragon makes history at CA aquarium. ‘An extremely rare occurrence’
The species was once listed as “near threatened,” according to the aquarium.
Rare discovery of 256 egg fossils suggests giant dinosaurs weren't doting parents
Paleontologists in India have made a rare discovery — a dinosaur hatchery with 92 nests and 256 eggs that belonged to colonies of giant plant-eating titanosaurs.
KSAT 12
Video shows hundreds of thousands of hatchlings in largest gathering of turtles on the planet
Brazil – New video footage shared by the Wildlife Conservation Society shows the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet — and they’re babies!. The video shows hundreds of thousands of newly hatched Giant South American river turtles. According to the conservation society, an estimated 80,000...
WATCH: Curious Lion Cubs Are Baffled by Crawling Millipede
In this adorable video posted to YouTube, two lion cubs are absolutely enthralled with a millipede crawling near them. The video begins as the camera focuses in on the crawling millipede. As the insect inches closer to the tail of one of the cubs, it flicks its tail upward. Both cubs keep observing the animal. According to the video itself, the encounter was filmed at Wala Wala Game Preserve in South Africa.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Iguana Found in Florida
Florida, as one of the U.S.’s southernmost states, is home to a wide variety of tropical plants and fantastic creatures. But did you know – the largest iguana found in Florida is not only the state’s largest; it’s the most massive iguana species on Earth! The stunning green iguana makes a visual splash with a spine of protruding orange spikes and a gigantic, hanging gullet. Read on to learn about Florida’s green iguana and discover exciting facts about this reptilian giant.
White rhino acting "wild" shot and killed at Florida park last year
Workers at a Florida wildlife park shot and killed a white rhinoceros less than 24 hours after its arrival at the park last September, a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found. Investigators were called to the Wild Florida park about a week later following an anonymous tip that stated the shooting of the rhino was unnecessary. The report said no action was taken against the park.The male 2,000-pound rhino, Earth's largest land mammal after the elephant, arrived at the park on Sept. 18, 2022, around noon, the report said. Billed as an "unforgettable" Everglades experience and located...
Comments / 0