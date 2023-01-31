Stephen Curry Had A Hilarious Reaction To Breaking Another Wilt Chamberlain Record

Stephen Curry had a hilarious response when he was asked about breaking another Wilt Chamberlain record.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have had some amazing players suit up for them over the years, but there is denying at this point that Stephen Curry is the greatest player in franchise history. He has led them to 4 titles while winning 2 MVPs and a Finals MVP.

Curry also holds numerous franchise records as he is their all-time leading scorer, a feat he accomplished after surpassing Wilt Chamberlain back in 2021. Breaking any record set by Chamberlain is quite something and Curry broke another one in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night as he set the new Warriors' record for field goals made. Curry was 6 behind Chamberlain (7,216) entering the game and connected on his 7th field goal in the 3rd quarter.

After the game, Curry was asked about breaking another one of Wilt's records and he had a hilarious response.

"It means I'm getting old! That's special. I think everybody who breaks a Wilt record feels a certain type of way because there's certain ones that nobody's going to touch. But definitely blessed to have 14 years representing Dub Nation, putting up a lot of shots. Thankfully a lot of them are going in. That's pretty cool, though, definitely one to celebrate."

He is getting up there in age but Curry isn't going to retire anytime soon. The game against the Thunder saw Steph finish with 38 points, 12 assists, and 8 rebounds as he led the Warriors to their 3rd win in a row.

Stephen Curry Says There Is A Misconception About Players Wanting Load Management

There have been a few times this season now, where Curry and a lot of the Warriors stars have sat out of games due to load management. The most recent instance came when he, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins were rested on the second night of a back-to-back against the Cavaliers. With the Warriors having another back-to-back coming up, Curry was asked if he'd be playing both games.

"I usually campaign to play every game. That's the misconception about load management. It's never the player that's usually saying, 'Hey, I want to sit.' So, for all those people that are worried about that part of our league and all that, it's usually not the players going to the training staff and saying, 'Hey I don't have it tonight.' It's usually the other way around and there's a lot of science involved. So yes, I will campaign to play but we'll see how it goes."



When asked if he thinks he'll be succesful, Curry replied "I do, actually. I do. So we'll see."

Head coach Steve Kerr had said after resting their stars against the Cavs that he wants the season to be shortened to 72 games to reduce the load on the players and the Warriors would ideally want to rest Curry for one of those games. Considering he has come out and said this though, you would think they would let him play this time around.

The reason Curry felt the need to speak out about how players aren't the ones who want to sit out of these games is because of the criticism that has come their way. Charles Barkley was the latest to take a shot at the players and Curry wants to make it clear that it is the team that is holding them back.

