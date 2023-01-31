Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Mum defends daughter's unusual name after relatives mistook it for car manufacturer
A mum feels she is forced to defend her daughter's unique name after relatives mistook it for a car manufacturer. Bella Davis, 18, says trolls think her six-month-old daughter will get bullied in school for the moniker. Well on July 7 2022, Bella and her boyfriend Reason Robison, 20, welcomed...
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Children who spend time with their grandparents are more secure and happier, studies reveal
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. If you were lucky enough to spend time with your grandparents while growing up, you probably have really great memories to look back on. What you may not have realized while you were spending time with them is that they were equipping you with the skills you needed to become a more secure and happier person as an adult. From helping children navigate stressful situations, like bullying or a divorce, to giving kids that little extra bit of love and care, grandparents play an important role in the well-being of a child. Now, there's scientific data to back this up.
Mom gives toddler the license to shop at Target and the internet is living for it
Everyone loves to grab a coffee and shop at Target every once in a while. When you walk into Target, you will probably see a Starbucks near the entrance that establishes this warm, inviting vibe and makes everyone want to spend hours there. It's even more indulging when you go alone without the husband who asks you to stop making unnecessary purchases. However, for one little toddler who always wanted to shop at Target, her mom made her wish come true. For her first shopping date, mom Albina Mart, aka @albinamart on tiktok accompanied her daughter to Target and even grabbed some babyccino.
Texas Dad Sold His Business for $51 Million To Build an Amusement Park for His Daughter
A Texas parent discovered there were no theme parks where his daughter with disabilities could play. So he made the decision to construct one. On a family vacation, Gordon Hartman had just gotten out of the pool when his 12-year-old daughter Morgan approached several kids playing in the water. Despite her attempts to become friends with them, they departed the pool relatively fast.
Lactose intolerant woman screams at her mother for sneaking dairy into her food
If you're not able to handle any kind of dairy, then you are probably lactose intolerant. This means that you're not able to handle dairy without it causing you to have issues like stomach cramps and the urgent need to go to the bathroom.
Being able to read her parents' moods helped her survive in childhood. A woman acknowledges she is not a "mind reader."
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I had no idea what mood my parents would bring home that day. I would get a kick out of nowhere if I made a certain face or didn't respond the way they wanted me to. As an adult now, I have found myself looking at people's faces and behavior with the hope that I will be able to assess what mood they might be having so I can act accordingly. It's so exhausting!"
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin Helms
Millennials were the generation of young teens in chat rooms and on instant messenger before there were warning signs for parents to watch out for. Before we really knew what could happen. Before our parents had any inclination that maybe they should step in.
After My Divorce, I Came Down With "This Is My Husband" Syndrome
On the brink of Valentine's Day, I'm still single. When I first got divorced seven years ago, I hadn't pictured this possibility — I'd imagined that I'd meet my next long-term match pretty quickly. So when I signed up for Tinder, after taking some time off to grieve and work on myself, I did so optimistically.
‘For the Sake of the Kids’: Parents on the Verge of Divorce Refuse to Sleep in the Same Bedroom
This is a work of creative non-fiction. All events in this essay are true to the best of my own memory and personal experience. When I was in elementary school, I had a best friend. We'll call her Mary. Every other weekend, we were having sleepovers at each other's houses, and would spend hours doing arts and crafts, watching movies, and playing games.
Unnatural History
The following is an exclusive excerpt from Unnatural History, by Jonathan Kellerman. Dr. Alex Delaware and Detective Milo Sturgis are back! And they are investigating the death of a photographer whose latest series, staging unhoused individuals in tableaux of their dream lives, has drawn considerable anger. When I go to...
Dad and daughter relationships, as explained by 10 paintings.
This article originally appeared on 04.09.16It's hard to truly describe the amazing bond between dads and their daughters. Being a dad is an amazing job no matter the gender of the tiny humans we're raising. But there's something unique about the bond between fathers and daughters.Most dads know what it's like to struggle with braiding hair, but we also know that bonding time provides immense value to our daughters. In fact, studies have shown that women with actively involved fathers are more confident and more successful in school and business.
