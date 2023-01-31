Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down: On the 1975 Thomas Harris Novel, Black Sunday, and Its Underrated Adaptation

Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Will Be Digitally De-Aged in New Robert Zemeckis Movie
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright may look a little younger in the upcoming movie “Here” from director Robert Zemeckis. The film, which reunites the “Forrest Gump” co-stars after nearly 30 years, will use new hyperrealistic technology, including AI-generated face replacements and de-aging, to allow its stars to tell a story that spans generations. Based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, “Here” takes place in New England — starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home — against a tale of love, loss, hope, struggle and legacy. Miramax is producing the film, which co-stars Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly and will...
‘Tomb Raider’ Film in the Works as Amazon Makes Rich Rights Deal for Marvel-Like Franchise (Exclusive)
Amazon is building a Tomb Raider franchise. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the retail giant and streamer has teamed with Dmitri M. Johnson’s dj2 Entertainment for a massive rights deal to make a Tomb Raider feature film, in addition to the newly announced TV series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and at least one video game in the Lara Croft franchise. More from The Hollywood ReporterPhoebe Waller-Bridge Prepping 'Tomb Raider' TV Series for Amazon (Exclusive)Phoebe Waller-Bridge Renews Amazon Overall Deal (Exclusive)Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's 'AIR' Scores 2023 Global Theatrical Release The idea is to build out a connected world of Tomb Raider, with...
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million
Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans go berserk after a highly anticipated Blumhouse feature finally presses play on filming
After casting Scream star Matthew Lillard and Hunger Games heartthrob Josh Hutcherson in leading roles, production company Blumhouse has generated a whirlwind of both buzz and anticipation for its Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation. Based on the ever-popular video game created by Scott Cawthon, the engaging narrative revolves around a band of homicidal animatronics that are even more deadly than initially imagined. With that said, franchise diehards are completely thrilled to learn that the project is now closer than ever before to hitting the big screen.
Collider
Peter Jackson's 'King Kong' Shows How to Do a Remake Right
There’s always an inherent danger in remaking a much-beloved classic film like King Kong. Even if a remake succeeds on its own, it will naturally be compared to its predecessor and face unreasonably high expectations. It's harder to have sympathy for the creators of a remake, as their task may have been a mistake from the beginning. All remakes are challenges, but revamping a classic like 1933’s King Kong was a particularly ambitious endeavor. Not only was the original film a game changer within the industry that revolutionized visual effects, but the titular character had become one of the most powerful symbols of cinematic imagination and wonder. However, Peter Jackson’s 2005 reimagining showed how to do a remake right by intertwining nostalgia with new additions.
crimereads.com
Is Real Housewives Lowkey the Best Crime Show On Television?
What I’m about to say will be provocative. I’m sure many will disagree. But this is a hill I’m willing to die on. It’s time we accept that Bravo’s Real Housewives has become our modern-day film noir. No, really. Just hear me out. Classic film...
crimereads.com
Which Crime Shows Should You Watch in February?
Look, I got really into Columbo during the pandemic, too, so I get it. I’m excited for the new Rian Johnson/Natasha Lyonne series, and I really hope that every episode begins with a half hour block of a movie star murdering someone and thinking they’re going to get away with it. But that’s not going to get me through a whole month. Fortunately, there’s also our old friend Joe Goldberg and a whole new society for the writers of You to skewer with their blade-sharp satire. February’s shaping up to be pretty strong. Here’s a guide to what’s coming.
Logan and Indiana Jones director James Mangold could be directing Swamp Thing for DC
DC's upcoming horror might have found its director
James Mangold Circling ‘Swamp Thing’ Film; Bob Dylan Pic Still Focus Following ‘Indiana Jones’ Sequel
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny filmmaker James Mangold is circling to direct Swamp Thing, Deadline has learned. These are very early talks, and nothing is set in stone. The project is so deep development there’s no script, we understand per sources. We hear that Mangold is a big fan of Swamp Thing, and has been chasing the feature for a while. That said, DC is stoked about Mangold. The filmmaker has an offer. In unveiling their DC Universe slate Chapter One “Gods and Monsters” on Tuesday, the studio’s co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran didn’t make...
Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson Back Women-Led Startup Statement Films (EXCLUSIVE)
NBA legend Magic Johnson, Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Tony-nominated actor, director and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson are among the latest backers of Statement Films, a women-led entertainment start-up that was created to bridge the gap between African and diaspora women creators and the global marketplace. The company announced the news on Thursday during the Joburg Film Festival. Founded by writer and producer Areej Noor, Statement Films is focused on finding and developing IP from African women creators. The company raised $750,000 in a round of funding that included the celebrities and a host of business leaders. Born in Washington, D.C.,...
