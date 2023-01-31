Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down: On the 1975 Thomas Harris Novel, Black Sunday, and Its Underrated Adaptation

There’s always an inherent danger in remaking a much-beloved classic film like King Kong. Even if a remake succeeds on its own, it will naturally be compared to its predecessor and face unreasonably high expectations. It's harder to have sympathy for the creators of a remake, as their task may have been a mistake from the beginning. All remakes are challenges, but revamping a classic like 1933’s King Kong was a particularly ambitious endeavor. Not only was the original film a game changer within the industry that revolutionized visual effects, but the titular character had become one of the most powerful symbols of cinematic imagination and wonder. However, Peter Jackson’s 2005 reimagining showed how to do a remake right by intertwining nostalgia with new additions.

