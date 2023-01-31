ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Umbrella ready Friday, weekend may start frosty

Friday is likely to start wet across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Grab an umbrella and a jacket before leaving home. Not only will it be wet in most locations but also chilly. Temperatures by Friday morning may dip to the upper 40s. The cool weather will linger into the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Wet this morning then some sunshine this afternoon

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front will move through the area today. Rain will be likely through 12 pm. Once the front moves through there will be clearing skies in the afternoon, and it will become mostly sunny after 3 pm. Highs are going to be much cooler today with most areas in the mid-50s with breezy north wind.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rain and cooler weather is on the way

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front will try to drift through the area today. There will be a large range in temperatures this afternoon with areas north of I-16 in the low to mid-60s and Savannah south in the low to mid-70s. There is a small chance for showers this afternoon.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

The ever-changing face of Savannah’s dining scene

It wouldn’t take a three-day audit on my time to know how much we invest here in everything that’s new on Savannah’s food scene. It’s significant. Deservedly so. I’ve mentioned in this space more than once that–at any given time–we could count a dozen or more new eateries that are planned to open here in our city at some point in the not too distant future.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Effingham YMCA celebrates opening of new EGYM smart strength system

RINCON, Ga. — There's a new way to get a workout in Rincon. The Effingham YMCA holding a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the facility's new EGYM smart strength system. The Effingham branch becomes just the second YMCA in the state of Georgia to use the cutting-edge technology. Earlier this month, the Habersham YMCA became the first gym in the state to unveil the equipment.
RINCON, GA
WJCL

Heroes Circle Program now available in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new program at the Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial will help sick kids navigate their illnesses. And they're doing it by using a little bit of martial arts techniques. Fifteen-year-old Toby Parker from Liberty County is a patient at Willett Children’s Hospital. He’s one...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Eat It and Like It – VICI Rooftop Brunch Event

On the heels of another very successful Fried Chicken and Champagne event at The Perry Lane Hotel in January, we are turning our focus to Spring and Brunch. We are throwing a rooftop party and you are invited. Eat It and Like It is partnering with VICI, Savannah’s Newest Rooftop...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
cityofbeaufort.org

2nd spec building expected to break ground in spring

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Feb. 2, 2023) – Magnus Development Partners expects to break ground on a 72,000-square-foot Class A spec building at Beaufort Commerce Park by the end April. The building, at 123 Schork Road, will be the second spec building constructed in the last two years at Commerce Park.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: A family of champions

Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
SAVANNAH, GA

