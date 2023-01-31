Read full article on original website
WJCL
Umbrella ready Friday, weekend may start frosty
Friday is likely to start wet across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Grab an umbrella and a jacket before leaving home. Not only will it be wet in most locations but also chilly. Temperatures by Friday morning may dip to the upper 40s. The cool weather will linger into the...
WJCL
Wet this morning then some sunshine this afternoon
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front will move through the area today. Rain will be likely through 12 pm. Once the front moves through there will be clearing skies in the afternoon, and it will become mostly sunny after 3 pm. Highs are going to be much cooler today with most areas in the mid-50s with breezy north wind.
WJCL
Rain and cooler weather is on the way
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front will try to drift through the area today. There will be a large range in temperatures this afternoon with areas north of I-16 in the low to mid-60s and Savannah south in the low to mid-70s. There is a small chance for showers this afternoon.
WJCL
Dry and mild next few days but rain and cooler weather by Friday
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It was a cloudy and foggy start, but just like yesterday there will be some sun after 12 pm. Temperatures are going to feel like springtime with most areas in the low to mid-70s and mid-60s at the beach. Most of the day on Thursday will be...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
wtoc.com
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
connectsavannah.com
The ever-changing face of Savannah’s dining scene
It wouldn’t take a three-day audit on my time to know how much we invest here in everything that’s new on Savannah’s food scene. It’s significant. Deservedly so. I’ve mentioned in this space more than once that–at any given time–we could count a dozen or more new eateries that are planned to open here in our city at some point in the not too distant future.
WJCL
Effingham YMCA celebrates opening of new EGYM smart strength system
RINCON, Ga. — There's a new way to get a workout in Rincon. The Effingham YMCA holding a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the facility's new EGYM smart strength system. The Effingham branch becomes just the second YMCA in the state of Georgia to use the cutting-edge technology. Earlier this month, the Habersham YMCA became the first gym in the state to unveil the equipment.
WJCL
Heroes Circle Program now available in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new program at the Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial will help sick kids navigate their illnesses. And they're doing it by using a little bit of martial arts techniques. Fifteen-year-old Toby Parker from Liberty County is a patient at Willett Children’s Hospital. He’s one...
WJCL
TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
Richmond Hill Cares on cusp of welcoming GS graduate Caitlin Jensen to her new home
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Richmond Hill Cares is on the cusp of completing a goal they set out to accomplish last year. What’s the goal? Renovating former Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen’s home to give her an ADA-accessible home in which she can prosper and start her next chapter of recovery. Richmond Hill […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Eat It and Like It – VICI Rooftop Brunch Event
On the heels of another very successful Fried Chicken and Champagne event at The Perry Lane Hotel in January, we are turning our focus to Spring and Brunch. We are throwing a rooftop party and you are invited. Eat It and Like It is partnering with VICI, Savannah’s Newest Rooftop...
WJCL
You're invited to Mitchelville Freedom Park's annual Freedom Day Celebration this Saturday
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — You’re invited to kick off the first weekend of Black History Month with a special event in the Lowcountry. Mitchelville Freedom Park is hosting its annual Freedom Day Celebration this Saturday from 11 to 1 p.m. This year’s theme is exploring Black resistance...
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
cityofbeaufort.org
2nd spec building expected to break ground in spring
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Feb. 2, 2023) – Magnus Development Partners expects to break ground on a 72,000-square-foot Class A spec building at Beaufort Commerce Park by the end April. The building, at 123 Schork Road, will be the second spec building constructed in the last two years at Commerce Park.
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: A family of champions
Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
wtoc.com
Sunday marks 65 years since atomic bomb was lost near Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - On February 5, 1958, two military planes were carrying out a training exercise. The problem came when a fighter jet crashed into a bomber which had an atomic bomb on board. “In order to land safely because Hunter Airfield was still under construction, in order...
