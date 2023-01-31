Jessie James Decker Confesses She Is Always 'Constantly Striving To Find Balance': 'All I Can Do Is My Best'

Diana King

Jessie James Decker is often seen spending quality time with her kids Vivianne , 8, Forrest , 4, and Eric II , 7, but she insists there's no magic formula to the routine she has in place.

"I'm normal just like anyone else, and I'm constantly striving to find balance myself. All I can do is my best," the Kittenish founder, who is married to Eric Decker , exclusively tells OK! while promoting her partnership with Heluva Good! to discuss the brand's new collection of limited-edition candles that bring to life the scents of the Big Game. "I try to put my kids and Eric first. Everything else just kind of falls under."

Jessie also notes that an integral part of her success has been her fantastic support system.

"You can't do everything on your own, and I have an amazing team and amazing people around me that believe in me and helped me make this dream come true," she adds.

Aside from her home life, social media users are often following Jessie's career achievements and the growth of her Nashville-based label, Kittenish . With her long list of accomplishments, it's clear to the world that she simply can't be boxed in. For the Dancing With the Stars alum, her ability to manage to work in various industries felt natural.

"I had a mom that made me feel like I can do anything in the whole world. On top of wanting to be a singer, I thought, 'I want to have a fashion brand,' and I figured out a way to start one," the businesswoman shares when discussing her journey from a recording artist to becoming a CEO. "It is a lot of work, but I have an amazing team around me. I also had believers who helped bring my vision to life."

In the meantime, the mom-of-three is getting ready for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII by creating unique and healthy game-day snacks.

The brunette beauty is looking forward to the upcoming sporting event. "I love to host a lot of people, and I love to have parties, especially like the big game coming up," she notes.

While developing delicious bites for her loved ones, the "Should Have Known Better" singer uses Heluva Good Dips. "You have to splurge on the holidays and festivities, that's what it's all about. This is your one day to have fun, but it is one of those foods that you don't have to feel too guilty about," the businesswoman explains.