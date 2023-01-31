Lauren London was not exactly prepared to say yes to a role in the film You People. She was initially approached by Kenya Barris—the writer and prolific showrunner (Blackish, #BlackAF) she worked with on the BET series The Game—who would be directing the film. Barris had written the screenplay with Jonah Hill, and they had London in mind for the lead role of Amira, a costume designer from Los Angeles who falls in love with an aspiring podcaster, who just happens to be Jewish. Though both characters have deep-seeded roots in Los Angeles, they're clearly from different worlds, and the melding of their vastly different upbringings becomes the focal point of the film, along with their familial culture clashes providing all the laughs. Like most Kenya Barris productions, You People encourages Internet discourse, which has followed the film since its initial release.

