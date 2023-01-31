The Steelers offense was one of the worst in the NFL in 2022, and TE Pat Freiermuth just exposed how simplistic it was. "I tell Kenny [Pickett] this all the time. It's so different because we didn't have hots," Freiermuth said on "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger." "With you, how many times did we have a concept and you looked at [WR Diontae Johnson] and give a signal and it'd be a 12-yard completion? We didn't have that this year."

