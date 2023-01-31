ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers Are An Extremely Attractive Option For Taylor Lewan Thanks To This 1 Factor

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add to their offensive line. So recently Steelers mega-fan " Jersey Jerry" tweeted out a mocked-up photo of Tennesse Titans left tackle, Taylor Lewan in a Steelers jersey. The tweet went viral and fans on social media have been talking about the possibility non-stop. Since then, Jerry has done several other Photoshop photos and Lewan seems to be enjoying playing along and responding to many of them:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Potential 2023 FA Target Taylor Lewan Blasts TJ Watt During Uncensored Rant

The 2022 season should have taught the Pittsburgh Steelers one lesson above all: TJ Watt is the franchise. This is not an earth-shattering revelation for fans of the black and gold. Watt missed seven games after a pectoral injury that could have sidelined him for the entire regular season. The Steelers went 1-6 without the 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year and 8-2 with him. Watt will not get any MVP votes, but he certainly should.
Yardbarker

Taylor Lewan Would ‘Definitely’ Like to Play for Steelers, Mike Tomlin

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan recently addressed his future while on the Steel Here podcast with Kevin Adams and Jersey Jerry. His comments suggested that a real interest in playing for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be there. The nine-year NFL veteran recalled the experience of playing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers should call this team right now for LB help

White, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had 124 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 2022. He was drafted just five picks before the Steelers selected LB Devin Bush at 10th overall. However, their careers have been night and day. White has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

TE Pat Freiermuth reveals how simple Steelers offense was in 2022

The Steelers offense was one of the worst in the NFL in 2022, and TE Pat Freiermuth just exposed how simplistic it was. "I tell Kenny [Pickett] this all the time. It's so different because we didn't have hots," Freiermuth said on "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger." "With you, how many times did we have a concept and you looked at [WR Diontae Johnson] and give a signal and it'd be a 12-yard completion? We didn't have that this year."

