A popular mommy blogger has been lashed online after complaining that her “dream trip” to New Zealand had been canceled as the nation battles devastating and deadly floods. Influencer Britnee Kent, who on social media says she is “living a simple island life with my boys”, posted a video over the weekend that left viewers feeling particularly uncomfortable. The clip, which showed her packing away her suitcase after being told she and her family could not fly, was received poorly by her audience who accused her of being “tone deaf”. Large parts of New Zealand remain in a state of emergency following torrential...

2 DAYS AGO