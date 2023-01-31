ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
msn.com

Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands

A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, with wave heights up to 50 feet at some beaches. Slide 1 of 2: Waves at Waimea Bay clocking in around 20 to 25 feet at 6:45 a.m. on Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 11, 2023. 1/2...
TravelPulse

5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States

There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Mammoth Flash Flood Turn In to A Muddy Waterfall in An Instant

Watch A Mammoth Flash Flood Turn In to A Muddy Waterfall in An Instant. When an excessive amount of rain falls too quickly and for too long without being absorbed by the ground, flash flooding results. Thunderstorms are nothing new to people However, if one of these storm cells stays over a certain location for several hours and pours down torrential rain, it may cause hazardous flash floods that endanger people’s lives and property.
msn.com

New Zealand counts cost of Auckland floods, more rain forecast

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Flood-ravaged Auckland is forecast to receive further heavy rain in the coming days, authorities in New Zealand's largest city said on Monday, as insurers counted the costs of what looks likely to be the country's most expensive weather event ever. Four people lost their lives in flash floods...
New York Post

Influencer blasted for complaining New Zealand trip got canceled during deadly floods

A popular mommy blogger has been lashed online after complaining that her “dream trip” to New Zealand had been canceled as the nation battles devastating and deadly floods. Influencer Britnee Kent, who on social media says she is “living a simple island life with my boys”, posted a video over the weekend that left viewers feeling particularly uncomfortable. The clip, which showed her packing away her suitcase after being told she and her family could not fly, was received poorly by her audience who accused her of being “tone deaf”. Large parts of New Zealand remain in a state of emergency following torrential...
Salon

Auckland drenched by New Zealand’s wettest month on record

Takapuna Normal Intermediate school entrance is flooded on February 01, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Fiona Goodall/Getty Images) New Zealand's capital remained under a state of emergency Monday after the heaviest rainfall on record flooded the city. This month's unprecedented dousing, which the prime minister attributed to climate change, has left four people dead and thousands more with damaged homes.
