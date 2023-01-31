Read full article on original website
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands
A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, with wave heights up to 50 feet at some beaches. Slide 1 of 2: Waves at Waimea Bay clocking in around 20 to 25 feet at 6:45 a.m. on Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 11, 2023. 1/2...
9.0 quake rocked the Pacific Coast 323 years ago and sent an 'orphan tsunami' to Japan
On Jan. 26, 1700, a massive 9.0 quake ruptured hundreds of miles along the deep offshore waters of the Pacific Coast, forever altering the local landscape and sending a tsunami not only across much of North America's western shores but also thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean into Japan.
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
Dozens feared missing, dead after slow-moving tropical cyclone impacts Madagascar
Tropical Cyclone Cheneso developed on January 19 and was still being tracked nearly two weeks later off the coast of eastern Africa in the southwest Indian Ocean.
The 20 largest recorded earthquakes in history
A handful of regions around the world regularly unleash terrifyingly large earthquakes. Here are the 20 largest earthquakes on record.
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
Weather tracker: Auckland hit by wettest January on record
High temperatures allow more moisture to be held in atmosphere, with Westport in South Island recording its hottest day
Watch A Mammoth Flash Flood Turn In to A Muddy Waterfall in An Instant
Watch A Mammoth Flash Flood Turn In to A Muddy Waterfall in An Instant. When an excessive amount of rain falls too quickly and for too long without being absorbed by the ground, flash flooding results. Thunderstorms are nothing new to people However, if one of these storm cells stays over a certain location for several hours and pours down torrential rain, it may cause hazardous flash floods that endanger people’s lives and property.
New Zealand counts cost of Auckland floods, more rain forecast
WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Flood-ravaged Auckland is forecast to receive further heavy rain in the coming days, authorities in New Zealand's largest city said on Monday, as insurers counted the costs of what looks likely to be the country's most expensive weather event ever. Four people lost their lives in flash floods...
Influencer blasted for complaining New Zealand trip got canceled during deadly floods
A popular mommy blogger has been lashed online after complaining that her “dream trip” to New Zealand had been canceled as the nation battles devastating and deadly floods. Influencer Britnee Kent, who on social media says she is “living a simple island life with my boys”, posted a video over the weekend that left viewers feeling particularly uncomfortable. The clip, which showed her packing away her suitcase after being told she and her family could not fly, was received poorly by her audience who accused her of being “tone deaf”. Large parts of New Zealand remain in a state of emergency following torrential...
Auckland floods: city begins clean-up after ‘biggest climate event’ in New Zealand’s history
Insurers say devastating flooding in Auckland was the “biggest climate event” in New Zealand’s history, as rain eased after days of downpours and a clean-up of the city began. Friday was the wettest day on record for New Zealand’s largest city, with severe rain leading flood waters...
Auckland drenched by New Zealand’s wettest month on record
Takapuna Normal Intermediate school entrance is flooded on February 01, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Fiona Goodall/Getty Images) New Zealand's capital remained under a state of emergency Monday after the heaviest rainfall on record flooded the city. This month's unprecedented dousing, which the prime minister attributed to climate change, has left four people dead and thousands more with damaged homes.
