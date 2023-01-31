ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Spring Hill officer saves man after crash

'HAWK beacon' set up to help pedestrians walk across …. It's no secret that Dickerson Pike has been a problem — specifically when it comes to addressing pedestrian safety. Now, a new device is up and almost running on the strip of road which is known as a hot spot.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Woman killed, man injured in Brentwood house fire

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a fire at a Brentwood home Tuesday night.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WKRN

Fire damages oldest collectible card shop in South Nashville

It was a heartbreaking return to work for one Nashville businessman. His beloved collectible card shop in South Nashville caught fire, leaving almost everything inside destroyed.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

$50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills

$50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man stealing from Gulch apartment complexes

‘HAWK beacon’ set up to help pedestrians walk across …. It's no secret that Dickerson Pike has been a problem — specifically when it comes to addressing pedestrian safety. Now, a new device is up and almost running on the strip of road which is known as a hot spot.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested in connection with Gibson Drive shooting that left woman injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for his role in a crime spree that happened Jan. 7, resulting in a woman being shot on Gibson Drive in Madison. According to Metro police, 24-year-old Rayshawn Javius was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a traffic stop in Portland. Officers learned he was wanted on outstanding warrants in Nashville and Sumner County.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Clarksville police searching for missing man

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman shot in Green Hills

New video from MNPD shows the moments a woman was shot while walking through a Green Hills neighborhood.
NASHVILLE, TN

