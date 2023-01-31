Read full article on original website
WKRN
'HAWK beacon' set up to help pedestrians walk across Dickerson Pike, considered one of Nashville's deadliest roads
WKRN
Spring Hill officer saves man after crash
WKRN
Woman killed, man injured in Brentwood house fire
WKRN
Fire damages oldest collectible card shop in South Nashville
WKRN
$50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills
WKRN
Man stealing from Gulch apartment complexes
WKRN
Man arrested in connection with Gibson Drive shooting that left woman injured
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for his role in a crime spree that happened Jan. 7, resulting in a woman being shot on Gibson Drive in Madison. According to Metro police, 24-year-old Rayshawn Javius was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a traffic stop in Portland. Officers learned he was wanted on outstanding warrants in Nashville and Sumner County.
WKRN
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
WKRN
Clarksville police searching for missing man
Friends remember author, entrepreneur stabbed to death in East Nashville
Several days after Jamal Moore -- an author, entrepreneur, and lover of life -- was found dead in East Nashville, News 2 spoke with his friends about how they'll remember him.
fox17.com
Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
One teen caught, another on the run after escaping juvenile facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike
Metro police have captured one teen and are still searching for another teen who both escaped from a youth facility center Tuesday night.
Woman shot while walking in Green Hills neighborhood; photos of getaway car
Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area.
WSMV
Video shows Green Hills shooting victim crawling to neighbor’s porch
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a woman crawled to a neighbor’s porch for help after officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said she was shot while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood. On Tuesday morning, the victim’s blood, socks and shoes could still...
WKRN
Woman shot in Green Hills
Man shot in car on Pritchett Dr. in Murfreesboro
A man was shot in a car on Pritchett Drive in Murfreesboro Wednesday night and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Icy roads lead to crash involving Spring Hill police officer
An icy ramp in Spring Hill was the Wednesday morning site of three crashed cars and one serious injury.
boropulse.com
Murfreesboro Business Buzz: El Patron Taqueria, Tasty Table, Dunkin’, Taste of Thai, Barrett Firearms, In-N-Out, Saint Thomas Westlawn
The Tasty Table recently announced that it has plans to open at the Reeves-Sain Pharmacy under the name of The Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table. The previous location on North Church Street will serve as a private event space and kitchen for catering, but will not continue operating as a restaurant.
fox17.com
Metro: One person shot dead in Nashville, another transported to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a shooting on Crowe Drive in the Bordeaux neighborhood in Nashville Tuesday afternoon, say police. Metro Police says that another person is being transported to Vanderbilt at this time. Stay with FOX 17 News for continuing coverage.
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Feb. 1
Three people wanted for crimes that are "violent in nature" were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week, including a man accused of murdering his roommate.
