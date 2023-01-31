Guyana-born star Letitia Wright urges politicians to work together for country’s socio-economic development

Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
HipHopDX.com
Akon Believes Africa Could Be The Strongest Nation If African-Americans Moved There
Akon believes that Africa could be the strongest nation in the world if African-Americans moved back there, and he’s on a mission to make it happen. The “Locked Up” singer made his plans clear during an interview with REVOLT‘s Deposit$ podcast that recently went viral. In...
