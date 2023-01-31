Read full article on original website
WOWT
OPPD dispute over trees causing static reaction among landowners
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sparks flew almost immediately as an OPPD project team explains to three homeowners why most of their backyard trees will be cut down. An outdated power line is being replaced to add more capacity, but these homeowners want more compassion toward trees in the easement OPPD has the right to remove and is already cutting down.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law
WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
klkntv.com
More than 100,000 gallons of water used to battle $700,000 house fire near Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Fire & Rescue says it took approximately 104,000 gallons of water to battle Sunday’s $700,000 house fire. It also tells us crews were on scene for nearly eight hours, as the temperature hovered in the single digits. Here are some other numbers showing...
Nebraska Giving Out License Plates With The Same Numbers Due To Shortage
Nebraska is facing an issue that could result in the same license plate numbers being sent to different drivers.
1011now.com
Gov. Pillen appoints Lancaster County Election Commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed Todd Wiltgen as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, effective Feb. 13. Wiltgen replaces former election commissioner Dave Shively, who retired on Jan. 20. “Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving...
etxview.com
Texas company buys Lincoln-based internet provider
A Texas-based internet provider has made another acquisition in Lancaster County. NextLink Internet, which in 2021 bought internet providers based in Lincoln, Waverly and Hickman, announced Wednesday that it has purchased Bluestem Network. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bluestem Network, which used to be called Bluestem Fiber, provides...
WOWT
OPPD cutting down trees, causing controversy
6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. After violence like we've seen this week in Omaha, many people are looking to where they can turn to talk about their feelings. Council...
KETV.com
Sarpy County sheriff details interactions with Target shooter, including confiscating a gun
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Questions continue about how Joseph Jones was able to obtain the AR-15-style rifle he used when heopened fire in a Target on Tuesday. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis gave KETV NewsWatch 7 insight into the four encounters his department had with Jones and his family since 2017.
2 Norfolk brothers helping their community with transportation
In early January, North Fork Area Transit suspended its services because it could no longer afford operations, but there are dozens of people in need of transportation.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Kaitlyn Louise Anglen, of Council Bluffs, on Wednesday on a warrant for Theft 1st, Money Laundering-Conduct Transaction, and Identify Theft over $10,000. Anglen was held on no bond. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 57-year-old Thomas Lee Chalupa, of Omaha, Nebraska,...
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says
LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-car accident slows down noon traffic in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A two-car accident slowed down noon traffic in Norfolk on Wednesday. Authorities were called to 100 Park Avenue at 11:41 a.m. on the report of a traffic collision. Upon arrival, two cars could be seen with significant damage to their fronts. There's no word yet on how...
News Channel Nebraska
High speed pursuit from Cook to Nebraska City
TECUMSEH – A Lincoln man is charged with flight to avoid arrest after allegedly fleeing police from Highway 50 near Cook to just before the weigh station on Highway 2 at Nebraska City. A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy says he was pursuing a Toyota Camry on Jan. 18, when...
News Channel Nebraska
Gas company quickly stops small gas leak in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a hit gas line on Tuesday morning. The Columbus Fire Department said a small distribution line was hit while digging to remove a fence on 23rd Ave between 17th St. and 18th St. around 10:20 a.m. There were no injuries reported. Once...
US Marshals join search for man wanted for theft from North Fork Area Transit
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has announced that the U.S. Marshals will be joining the search for a man who was accused of misusing nearly three quarters of a million dollars.
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
Officials conduct ‘high-risk’ traffic stop after vehicle stolen from Onawa store
Officials say they deployed deflation spikes after a vehicle was stolen from a store in Onawa, Iowa.
New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the state will be short about 1,300 […] The post New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
