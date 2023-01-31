ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E. M
2d ago

can't have it both ways. If China wants certain information about anything/anyone . They must comply per the CCP rules and now Huawei says that they would NEVER pass over information. hah.. that's funny

Linda Williams
2d ago

do not let that company do business in n this country. it's an arm on the CCP INTELLIGENCE. BEGINNING TO THINK THE GOVERNMENT IN AMERICA HAS ANY INTELLIGENCE UNDER BIDEN

Deborah Smith
2d ago

Good and we know they are in cahoots with Russia. Could tell them to talk to Russia to pull out of Ukraine and stay out so those people can rebuild and have their lives back

