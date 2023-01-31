ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
grandma's are awesome
2d ago

The Supreme Court should use the list from the Department of Education that shows the fraudulent universities and loan companies and make them them forgive the fraudulent charges with no expense to taxpayers. We just want don’t want to pay the additional fraudulent charges attached to our loans!

Shan King
2d ago

well maybe the banks and car companies and the plane companies should pay the government and taxes payers back for all the money they got from the government from the last bail out recession.

Guest
2d ago

There shouldn’t be a court case anyways. When you sign on the student loan application you promise to repay your loans starting 6 months after graduation. Time for these loads of society to start paying up period .

