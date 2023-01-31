The Supreme Court should use the list from the Department of Education that shows the fraudulent universities and loan companies and make them them forgive the fraudulent charges with no expense to taxpayers. We just want don’t want to pay the additional fraudulent charges attached to our loans!
well maybe the banks and car companies and the plane companies should pay the government and taxes payers back for all the money they got from the government from the last bail out recession.
There shouldn’t be a court case anyways. When you sign on the student loan application you promise to repay your loans starting 6 months after graduation. Time for these loads of society to start paying up period .
Related
What happens if the Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness? Here are 3 predictions
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Biden has a Plan B for student debt relief. Here's how it works.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
Supreme Court Report Sparks Suspicions About Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
'Shell-Shocked': Sonia Sotomayor Shares How She Felt After Supreme Court Overturned Abortion Rights
Student loan payments postponed ... again
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
A major student-loan company just laid off over 500 employees due to lack of work from Biden's stalled debt relief
Supreme Court expands gun rights and here’s what that means in states
U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Supreme Court again declines to take up appeal from GOP-led states seeking to intervene in case over 'public charge' immigration policy
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and it’s costing taxpayers billions
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 134