Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Arizona Restaurant Owner Sends Warning to Staff Ahead About Eagles Fans Ahead of Super Bowl
An Arizona restaurant owner sent a warning to his staff ahead of Eagles’ fans arrival for the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale and it sounds like Eagles fans had this owner shook. Jomboy Media thought the same thing and obtained a screenshot from Instagram.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’
Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
iheart.com
Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29). Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star,...
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
Eagles may have applied unconventional coaching search strategy to find their next great executive
The Philadelphia Eagles have a knack for going against the grain with hires. Their recent executive hire may be along those same lines. In a recent column from Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer looking at the team’s hiring tendencies with head coaches, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie spoke about the team’s repeated decision to ignore what is expected and considered “normal” when it comes to hiring head coaches.
Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is done riding the head coaching carousel
Jonathan Gannon needs to pack his bag. For Arizona. Not Houston. Or Denver. The Broncos have decided to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Texans are going with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was not cleared to play ahead of the game against the Eagles and found himself watching from the bench as both QBs Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.
Broncos 2024 Super Bowl odds skyrocket following Sean Payton hire
Sean Payton has been hired as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos and it appears Vegas loves the move for Denver. Minutes after news broke that the former Saints coach and Super Bowl winner was being named as the Broncos new head coach, the 2024 Super Bowl odds for Denver were already on the move.
sportszion.com
“Erin Andrews has interviewed Saquon Barkley and Dak Prescott and both lost” NFL Fans react to 49ers QB Brock Purdy interview prior to NFC game vs Eagles
The Eagles looked like one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year with a balanced team. The team has been destroying their opponents from the start of the tournament. While the San Francisco 49ers seemed a formidable opponent, Erin Andrews’ interview with QB Brock Purdy assured fans that the Eagles would be headed to the Super Bowl even before the game started.
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of Round 1 picks after Broncos traded Saints for Sean Payton
There is only one more game left to impact the 2023 NFL Draft order, but the bottom of the first round got a shakeup on Tuesday. The Broncos hired Sean Payton as their next head coach, sending a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for the rights to Payton and a third-round pick.
How much will it cost Philadelphia Eagles fans to attend Super Bowl LVII?
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the first time in five years. This year’s game will be in warm and sunny Glendale, Arizona presenting Eagles fans an opportunity to escape the cold and hopefully see their favorite team win it all. With the popularity of...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Set to Join Broncos, Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos are "finalizing compensation" to acquire former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to become the team's new head man, per multiple reports Tuesday. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round selection. Payton...
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
9News
How will Denver's hiring of Sean Payton impact Russell Wilson?
DENVER — Sean Payton will become the 19th head coach in Denver Broncos history after the team agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to acquire the 59-year-old's services. New Orleans will receive Denver's 2023 first round pick (No. 29 overall) as well as a 2024 second...
