"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Elusive and rare leopard — considered extinct for 45 years — caught on film in Turkey
Cameras spotted the wildcat prowling through the mountains.
Wolves Kill Off Only Adult Male in Rival Pack With Unexpected Consequences
A neighboring pack killed the wolf in a competition for resources, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
Rare arctic creature visiting a California suburb draws crowds hoping to catch a glimpse
“You’re thinking to yourself that it couldn’t possibly be real, and then it swivels its head. Yep, it’s real.”
Phys.org
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
Nathan Chasing Horse: The Dancer with a Dark Side
Nathan Chasing Horse, a well-known dancer in the Native American community, was recently arrested on sexual assault charges in Nevada. This arrest has sent shockwaves through the community and has raised serious questions about Chasing Horse's past.
Giant 4-Foot Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Texas
A marine life researcher recently made a shocking discovery on a beach in Texas. According to a video posted to YouTube, Jace Tunnell of the University of Texas Marine Institute found a 4-foot-long sea creature on a beach on Mustang Island. Tunnell identified the creature as an especially large American eel. The video was posted as part of an educational series on the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve YouTube page.
Giant sea scorpion species discovered in New Mexico
Scientists have discovered a giant ancient sea scorpion species in New Mexico that lived between 307 and 303 million years ago.Hibbertopterus lamsdelli was over a metre long and likely lived in a marine-influenced estuary fed by a river delta, according to a new study published in the journal Historical Biology.It belonged to an extinct group of aquatic arthropod invertebrate animals and likely fed on small crustaceans, invertebrate larvae and gastropod eggs, said scientists, including those from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History in the US.Such hibbertopterid sea scorpions are exceedingly rare worldwide, with this newly earthed fossil being...
WATCH: 'Eerie' Blue Spiral Creates Whirlpool In Sky Over Hawaii
Next stop, The Twilight Zone.
Watch: Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in the sky
Earlier this month, a mysterious glowing swirl-like formation was spotted in the sky by a Japanese telescope, bringing conspiracy theorists and astronomers out of the woodwork to learn more.
Prehistoric and endangered Atlantic sturgeon found on East Coast beach
A rare Atlantic sturgeon that lived on Earth with the dinosaurs washed up on a beach on the East Coast. A photographer snapped photos of the prehistoric and endangered fish on Assateague Island, which runs between Maryland and Virginia.Atlantic sturgeon can be found from Canada to Florida. They first hatch freshwater rivers and then swim out to see sea as they get older, according to NOAA. They return to rivers to lay eggs when they become adults. These fish can live up to 60 years and can grow to be a whopping 14 feet and 800 pounds. They look like prehistoric...
a-z-animals.com
2 Dinosaurs that Lived in Oregon (And Where to See Fossils Today)
2 Dinosaurs that Lived in Oregon (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oregon’s geologic record dates as far back as 400 million years, specifically during the Devonian period. At the time, the region known today as the state of Oregon was submerged under water. It remained so throughout the entire prehistoric period, up until the start of the Paleocene.
12 squirrel monkeys stolen from a Louisiana zoo
That’s some real monkey business. Twelve squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo after it was broken into over the weekend, the facility said. The monkeys were taken from Zoosiana in Broussard just before midnight Saturday, the zoo said Monday. “Our facility was broken into shortly before midnight on Saturday, January 28th. The individual targeted facilities of smaller primates and specifically compromised the Squirrel Monkey exhibit,” Zoosiana wrote in a Facebook post. Zoosiana didn’t share how many squirrel monkeys were in the exhibit before 12 were taken but noted that the remaining animals were checked by a veterinarian and animal care team...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Iguana Found in Florida
Florida, as one of the U.S.’s southernmost states, is home to a wide variety of tropical plants and fantastic creatures. But did you know – the largest iguana found in Florida is not only the state’s largest; it’s the most massive iguana species on Earth! The stunning green iguana makes a visual splash with a spine of protruding orange spikes and a gigantic, hanging gullet. Read on to learn about Florida’s green iguana and discover exciting facts about this reptilian giant.
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It) While Arizona is best known for its diverse cacti population and mountainous desert regions, there are still plenty of forests to explore. Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona or simply want to learn more about the different ecosystems found within this state, just how large is the largest forest in Arizona?
a-z-animals.com
River Monsters! Discover the 3 Largest Fish in the Yellowstone River
River Monsters! Discover the 3 Largest Fish in the Yellowstone River. Located in the western United States, the Yellowstone River serves as a major tributary of the Missouri River. It flows for 692 miles from its source in Wyoming to its confluence with the Missouri River in North Dakota. This makes the Yellowstone River the 22nd longest river by main stem in the country. That said, it also holds the rank of the longest undammed river in the lower 48 states. Since it features no dams along its entire length, the Yellowstone River remains one of the most pristine rivers in the U.S.
a-z-animals.com
The 8 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Michigan
Michigan experiences some very cold temperatures, but anglers don’t have to wait for spring or summer to fish. They can choose one of the 11,000 lakes and ponds in Michigan to ice fish. However, it’s important to stay safe while ice fishing and wear the appropriate clothes. Keep reading to learn about the best lakes for ice fishing in Michigan!
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Cougar Stalk a Woman Camping in the Woods By Herself
When you hear about a woman being stalked in the woods, your mind may jump to a crime drama or a suspense novel but this is a nature video! It documents what happens when a lone female camper spots that she is not actually alone!. Stalker at the Camping Site.
