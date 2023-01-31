Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Another subzero night ahead
DES MOINES, Iowa — The clouds broke free today and we had a much brighter afternoon than yesterday. Temperatures will warm before they fall on Saturday. Friday will be in the mid 30s for many of us. Dry tomorrow afternoon with a breeze. Snow moves in Friday night and...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, February 1st, 2023
Study shows fatalities higher for those not wearing a seatbelt on Iowa roads. 24 people have died on Iowa's roads. That's higher than average for this time of year. Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves. Updated: 12 hours ago. "It has been really fun. It is definitely...
KCRG.com
Tips for staying safe while on the ice this winter
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - With the ups and downs in temperatures we’ve been seeing throughout the winter, if you’re looking to go out to do anything on the ice, you may want to have a plan in place before you go. “There’s no such thing as safe...
Winter Weather Watch and Warning, Do Iowans Know The Difference?
During the winter months here in Iowa, the weather is something we're constantly paying attention to. It can go from a comfortable 25 degrees, with the sunshine out, to wind gusts and blizzard-like conditions in the span of a few hours. When snow and wind are on the way in...
KCCI.com
Frigid temperatures throughout Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — After another biting old day, we’ve got one more very frigid night and early morning ahead. Tonight lows will drop below zero in Central Iowa. Wind chills by tomorrow morning will be between -20 and -30 across the Northern Tier of our state. Air...
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
KCRG.com
Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling
CORALIVLLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Travelers from all over the state of Iowa came to Coralville on Thursday to watch the high school girls wrestling state championships - the first since Iowa sanctioned the sport for girls. The event is at the Xtream Arena at Iowa River Landing and the added business has benefited many restaurants in the area.
iheart.com
Iowa Will Host A Walleye Fishing Challenge
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa will host a walleye fishing challenge for the second time this spring. The tournament uses the MyCatch mobile app so people can record their catch. Participants take a picture of the fish on a measuring device and once the fish is reviewed and meets rules, it appears on a live leaderboard where anglers can see who is in the lead to win prizes.
KCCI.com
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
KCRG.com
C6-Zero misses deadline to give information to Iowa DNR
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The company involved in an explosion from late last year in Marengo missed its deadline to hand information over to the Iowa DNR. The DNR told TV9 the company C-6 Zero did not provide a list of the chemicals used inside the plant, by the deadline earlier this week.
If You’re Stuck At A Broken Red Light, Can You Run It In Iowa?
Have you ever been driving, stopped at a red light, and felt that the light was broken? Maybe you just felt the light was red for a lot longer than it should've been. I swear everyone has heard something along the lines of "if you're at a red light for more than 5 minutes you can just run it."
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
Iowa Heart Doctor Warns Women To Watch For Symptoms
(Des Moines) February is heart month, and an Iowa heart doctor reminds women their heart-attack signs can be vague. Dr. Denise Sorrentino with the Iowa Heart Center says fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea can be signs of a heart attack. Friday is Go Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages women to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease–the number one killer of both men and women.
KCCI.com
Snow totals: How much snow fell Saturday around Iowa
As expected, Saturday's system dropped the most snow over northern Iowa. Here's a look at some of the snowfall reports from around the state. Please note that not all reports are received at the same time, so more snow could have accumulated at some locations since the measurement listed here.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Interstate Railroad purchases 30 acres for new transloading facility in southeast Iowa City
A new rail-to-truck trans-loading facility is coming to Iowa City following a purchase of 30 acres of land by the Iowa Interstate Railroad. The new facility will be located in southeast Iowa City on the city’s industrial campus east of the intersection between 420th Street and Highway 6. According to a press release from the Iowa Interstate Railroad, the rail-to-truck facility will give direct access to all 7 Class-I Railroads:
