ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Wisconsin lands highly coveted DT Jamel Howard

Clint Cosgrove sits down with defensive tackle Jamel Howard to break down his commitment to the Badgers. Howard Discusses why he chose Wisconsin in the end, the people he connected with throughout the recruiting process, how the new Wisconsin staff sees him fitting in schematically and more. The one-time Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy