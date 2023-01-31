Read full article on original website
Indian regulator looking into $86 billion Adani share wipeout
BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's market regulator is examining a rout in the shares of billionaire Gautam Adani's companies, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters, as the losses triggered by a scathing U.S. short-seller report ballooned on Wednesday to $86 billion.
Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production
The lack of certainty about the direction of the global economy may have encouraged OPEC to err on the side of caution, analysts said.
India plans measures to curb Chinese imports as trade gap concerns mount -sources
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India is considering a number of tariffs and non-tariff steps to cut imports of non-essential consumer and electronic goods, including from China, as trade imbalances concern policymakers, two government officials and an industry source said.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Bill Ackman says banks involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale face 'too much liability exposure' and should do more due diligence
Bill Ackman says bankers involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale, saying they should do more due diligence on the Indian conglomerate.
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Company controlled by Asia’s richest person loses $51 billion in value in one week
The Adani Group, controlled by Asia’s richest person, Gautam Adani, lost more than $51 billion in value this week after a short seller accused the company of engaging in a “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.” The company’s stocks began plummeting on Tuesday following the release of the report from Hindenburg Research and it…
Agriculture Online
USDA attache cuts Argentina 2022/23 soy crop forecast to 36 mln T
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Buenos Aires:. "Dry weather and high temperatures in the last months of 2022 have damaged the Marketing Year (MY) 2022/23 Argentine soybean crop, particularly affecting...
Adani firms lose $65 billion in value as U.S. short-seller battle escalates
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Most Adani Group shares fell sharply on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, deepening a market rout that has now led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values.
Agriculture Online
Argentina soy sales tick up to 81%, slightly lag previous harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.8% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, slightly below the 83% sold from the previous season at the same time, agricultural ministry data showed on Tuesday. Soybeans are Argentina's top cash crop, with...
agupdate.com
Feeder pig prices suggest hog market optimism
Rising feeder pig prices could be signaling optimism in the market. Prices reached nearly $64 per head last week and should continue to move seasonally higher, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center (LMIC). “Seasonally, weaned feeder pig prices typically peak during January or February, and last...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's economy ministry sees 2023 grain crop down at 49.5 mln T -agency
KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest may decrease again in 2023 to 49.5 million tonnes from around 51 million tonnes expected in 2022, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted deputy economy minister Denys Kudyn as saying on Wednesday. Ukraine harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021...
Agriculture Online
Export curbs fail to arrest India's booming rice shipments -sources
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's rice exports in 2022 jumped to a record high despite the government's curbs on overseas sale, as buyers continued to make purchases from the South Asian country because of competitive prices, according to government and industry officials. The record exports allowed Asian and African...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-India export prices stay high on strong demand, limited supply
Thai dealers look to new supply beginning of March. Vietnam exported 400,000 tonnes of rice in January. Limited supplies available to private players - Indian dealer. Feb 2 (Reuters) - Rice export prices from India rose to their highest level since April 2021 this week, aided by firm demand and tight supplies, while elevated rates in Thailand kept buyers at bay.
Agriculture Online
Stellantis focused on ethanol hybrid vehicles in South America, executive says
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV is currently focused on ethanol hybrid vehicles in the South American market, although also eyeing cars powered by ethanol fuel cells for the future, the head of the carmaker in the region said on Tuesday. Antonio Filosa told reporters the company expects...
Billionaire Adani Hit by Short-Seller's Fraud Allegations
The Indian executive's company faces a critical report from a firm famed for betting that stock prices will drop. His company shot right back.
Agriculture Online
Argentina central bank to ease financing for drought-hit farm sector
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will adopt measures to ease financing for the country's key grains sector that has been badly hit by drought, the entity said on Thursday, which will include more flexible terms on non-payment and subsidized credit lines. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 corn crop at 125.5 mln tonnes
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Brazil is set for another record-breaking grain harvest. Post maintains its corn planted area forecast at 22.5 million hectares for MY (marketing year) 2022/2023 and corn production is forecast at 125.5 MMT (million metric tons) for MY 2022/2023, up 8% from the estimated 116 MMT for MY 2021/2022. Post maintains its forecast for corn exports for MY 2022/2023 at 47 MMT, based on the continued interest in international markets. Post reduces the forecast for rice planted area for MY 2022/2023 to 1.53 million hectares, based on continued loss of profitability of rice crops in Brazil and high maintenance costs. For MY 2022/2023, milled rice production is forecast at 7.2 MMT of milled rice equivalent (MRE), a 1.4% drop from 2021/2022. Brazil is expected to reach record wheat production. Post forecasts wheat production for MY 2022/2023 at 9.6 MMT and raises its forecast for wheat export in MY 2022/2023 to 3.5 MMT on a wheat grain equivalent basis (WGE), up 6% from its previous estimate."
