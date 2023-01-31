Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Brazil is set for another record-breaking grain harvest. Post maintains its corn planted area forecast at 22.5 million hectares for MY (marketing year) 2022/2023 and corn production is forecast at 125.5 MMT (million metric tons) for MY 2022/2023, up 8% from the estimated 116 MMT for MY 2021/2022. Post maintains its forecast for corn exports for MY 2022/2023 at 47 MMT, based on the continued interest in international markets. Post reduces the forecast for rice planted area for MY 2022/2023 to 1.53 million hectares, based on continued loss of profitability of rice crops in Brazil and high maintenance costs. For MY 2022/2023, milled rice production is forecast at 7.2 MMT of milled rice equivalent (MRE), a 1.4% drop from 2021/2022. Brazil is expected to reach record wheat production. Post forecasts wheat production for MY 2022/2023 at 9.6 MMT and raises its forecast for wheat export in MY 2022/2023 to 3.5 MMT on a wheat grain equivalent basis (WGE), up 6% from its previous estimate."

