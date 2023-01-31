Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay News 9
Authorities: Two shot in Temple Terrace parking lot
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near an Amazon warehouse that left two people injured. Deputies responded to an Amazon Delivery Station in the 6300 block of Harney Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to reports of multiple gunshots fired in the parking lot.
Group Home Employee Arrested For Elbowing Disabled Man In The Head, Slamming Him To The Ground
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after physically abusing a disabled man under care at a group home. On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 PM, police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive, Pinellas Park. According
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
Police: Mother found dead next to SUV with sleeping child inside in New Tampa
he Tampa Police Department is investigating after a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night.
fox13news.com
Mother found dead in New Tampa neighborhood next to SUV with her sleeping toddler inside, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The body of a mother was found along a New Tampa street while her toddler was fast asleep in her vehicle nearby. Officers said she didn't live in the neighborhood and are now trying to figure out what led up to the woman's death. According to police,...
WESH
Police: Florida mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping child inside
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Dr. located inside the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa after a woman was found lying in the street.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
Pregnant Tampa murder victim’s family wonders how she ended up in neighborhood
Questions remain about the murder of a mother who was found lying dead in a residential street in New Tampa Monday night.
Click10.com
In separate incidents, Florida deputies find children, animals living in squalid conditions
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies on Florida’s Gulf Coast arrested four people in two separate incidents of child neglect and animal cruelty, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded on Jan. 24 to an RV in Inverness after reports of a dog attack.
‘Disgusting situation’: 6 kids, 13 dogs and 5 puppies found living in feces-covered homes: deputies
Four people were arrested last week after several kids and dogs were found living in deplorable conditions in two separate Citrus County homes, the sheriff's office said.
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
Clearwater family loses rental home in fire
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A family of eight is without their home in Clearwater after a devastating fire on Monday morning. Clearwater fire crews said the house is a total loss. They are investigating to see what caused the fire. "Everything we had in that house is just gone," Jada...
Seminole man stole 45 liquor bottles worth $1.2K from Winn-Dixie, deputies say
A man from Seminole was accused of stealing 45 bottles of liquor from Winn-Dixie totaling worth over $1,000.
Tampa Police investigating murder of woman in New Tampa
Tampa police say a woman in her 20s was murdered sometime Monday evening in the New Tampa Subdivision of Easton Park in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive.
Cold case cracked: Man arrested for murder nearly 36 years later, Pinellas deputies say
A Mississippi man was arrested late last month in connection to a murder that happened nearly 36 years ago, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman struck, pinned under Pinellas County public bus
A 58-year-old woman was successfully rescued from underneath a public bus after she was struck late Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Kids dropped off near scene of Lakeland mass shooting moments before it happened, parents say
Lakeland residents are in shock and calling for an end to violence after 11 people were injured in a shooting in broad daylight Monday.
fox13news.com
Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
