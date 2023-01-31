ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

Authorities: Two shot in Temple Terrace parking lot

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near an Amazon warehouse that left two people injured. Deputies responded to an Amazon Delivery Station in the 6300 block of Harney Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to reports of multiple gunshots fired in the parking lot.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Florida mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping child inside

TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Dr. located inside the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa after a woman was found lying in the street.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater family loses rental home in fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A family of eight is without their home in Clearwater after a devastating fire on Monday morning. Clearwater fire crews said the house is a total loss. They are investigating to see what caused the fire. "Everything we had in that house is just gone," Jada...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
TAMPA, FL

