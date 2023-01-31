Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Most schools reopen, others remain closed or delayed on Thursday
TEXARKANA, Texas - It is back to school for most ArkLaTex schools on Thursday as classes return to normal after being closed for the winter weather. Anyone commuting from areas impacted by ice accumulations is urged to be very careful. If road conditions in your area remain too hazardous, contact your school for guidance.
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
inforney.com
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to winter storm damage
Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a disaster declaration for Smith County on Thursday due to damage caused by the winter storm. Icy conditions have caused numerous trees and limbs to fall, causing damage to homes, buildings and other county infrastructure, as well as power outages throughout the county. The City of Tyler also reported “significant property damage throughout the city,” and damage assessments are still underway.
inforney.com
LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts released early Tuesday, canceled classes for the day Wednesday, and are now making decisions about Thursday due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day on Thursday. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
inforney.com
City of Tyler, Smith County make announcements in regards to wintry weather
Smith County offices plan to open for normal business hours on Thursday. City of Tyler offices and facilities plan to open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Tyler area until Thursday at 9 a.m. Additional ice acculmation from wintry precipitation from a tenth to near one quarter of an inch will be possible through Thursday morning. Travel is discouraged for those in the Winter Storm Warning area. If travel is necessary, use caution and be aware of possible ice and slick spots on area roads.
FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
inforney.com
Forecast: Smith County to see 'significant ice accumulation' as area remains under winter storm warning
Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists. Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport. Smith and other counties under the warning...
Power Outage Reports in Sulphur Springs
Thousands remain without power as Oncor struggles to restore power to homes. Oncor has been notified of all instances of outages throughout the town, currently the restoration time is unknown. Oncor crews are diligently working to restore power as quickly as possible to all customers. For more informations visit https://stormcenter.oncor.com/
KLTV
Downed tree caused road closure, more outages near South Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A downed tree caused by the recent severe weather conditions has blocked off Rock Bridge Lane between Norma and Anita Lane near South Broadway and caused major power outages near the area. There is no estimated time of resolution provided by ONCOR and according to their...
East Texas winter storm causing road hazards
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) — Winter weather in East Texas is causing dangerous driving conditions. Toll 49 was closed down for hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler crash. TxDot is reporting ice or snow on the toll road. “There was another vehicle involved, a one-ton truck and there’s no injuries or anything like that. We’re just trying […]
cbs19.tv
Meals on Wheels East Texas cancels meal deliveries for Tuesday due to weather
TYLER, Texas — Due to inclement winter weather, Meals on Wheels East Texas will not be making meal deliveries Tuesday. The nonprofit announced Monday that deliveries have been suspended Tuesday for the safety of the volunteers, drivers and staff. Meals on Wheels East Texas serves six local counties, including...
KSLA
KSLA chief meteorologist talks to Texarkana school about weather science
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle was on the road Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Texarkana. “If you go up into the atmosphere about 2,000 feet above our heads...” Castle said. Jeff made a stop at Liberty-Eylau Middle School to talk to students about weather science. These...
KTRE
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator. Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters...
inforney.com
The Goodman Museum closes due to hazard from trees
The Goodman Museum is temporarily closed due to two leaning trees on the house, according to the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. As the weather continues to wreck havoc on the East Texas area, it has now shutdown the Goodman Museum until all safety hazards caused by the trees can be cleared.
LIST: Power outages in Tyler area
Many homes remain without power due to wintry conditions in Smith County and surrounding areas. As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oncor reported 142,925 of its customers were still being affected by outages. Power to about 10,000 homes across the region has been restored since noon. Smith County remains the most...
PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
1 seriously injured after crashing on icy East Texas bridge
WINNSBORO, Texas — One person was severely injured in a major crash on Wednesday. According to the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred on FM 2088, between FM 14 and FM 312. The PVFD says the driver was not using enough caution while crossing a bridge covered in...
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
KSLA
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. 4 inmates in custody after escaping. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The four men escaped from the...
inforney.com
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
Comments / 1