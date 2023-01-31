Read full article on original website
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
CNBC
Philip Esformes, whose prison sentence Trump commuted, loses appeal and faces retrial on health-care fraud charges
A Florida nursing home owner whose 20-year prison sentence for a $1.3 billion Medicare fraud scheme was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020 has lost a federal court appeal. Philip Esformes now appears headed for retrial on six health-care fraud charges that a jury previously deadlocked on. Esformes...
Michigan Doctor Fined $30M and Jailed for Close to 17 Years Over $112M Opioid Scam on Patients
A Michigan doctor is facing close to 17 years in jail for leading "one of the most egregious health care schemes in U.S. history." On Monday, Frank Patino, 68, was also ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to defraud Medicare and private insurers of more than $112 million by writing unnecessary prescriptions for opioids that left many patients addicted, reported the Associated Press.
NBC Los Angeles
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
NOLA.com
Warehouse where nursing home patients died charged $1M rent. Bob Dean pocketed it, feds say.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against embattled Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean, alleging that Dean misspent and misallocated $4 million from his nursing homes, lining his personal bank accounts with the misspent money. The DOJ lawsuit may be the most daunting of Dean's escalating legal...
A Former Lawyer Stole Millions In Insurance Payouts From Her Clients And Used The Money To Go On Safari
Lori E. Deveny, 57, defrauded at least 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million in insurance proceeds.
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon among 2 convicted in $31M Medicare fraud scheme
An orthopedic surgeon was convicted for his role in a $31 million Medicare fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 30. Lawrence Alexander, MD, was convicted of false statements related to healthcare matters, according to a news release. Chiropractor Dean Zusmer was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, conspiracy to pay kickbacks, paying kickbacks and submitting false statements.
Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly
Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
BLM-backed Dem candidate sentenced to 22 months in prison for wire fraud scheme
Karen Carter Peterson, the only federal candidate backed by the Black Lives Matter PAC since January 2021, has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for a wire fraud scheme.
Florida man and Houston woman plead guilty in $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, US attorney says
Officials said the man and woman might face up to 20 years in prison after admitting to asking people to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans CARES Act provided.
NBC Connecticut
Federal Officials Recover Nearly $3 Million Stolen from Victims of Phone Scam
Federal officials said they have recovered nearly $3 million stolen from victims of a phone scam. United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said the department, along with the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated and that led to the forfeiture of approximately 151 Bitcoins, as well as other digital assets.
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare Scam
Owners of a genetic testing laboratory have been charged in a $107 million Medicare scam after an investigation by the IRS and other agencies. In an official release, the IRS explains details of the case against John Grisham, of Hickory Creek, Texas, Rob Wilburn, of San Antonio, Texas, and Richard Speights Jr., of Lake Charles, Louisian.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Judge Orders Million$ for Victims of What Prosecutors Call Ponzi Scheme
A San Diego federal judge Thursday ordered one of the leaders of an alleged investment fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency to pay more than $17 million in restitution to around 800 victims worldwide. The restitution order stems from a grand jury indictment returned against the owners and operators of cryptocurrency company...
Mississippi man sentenced after pleading guilty to have more than 25 fraudulent unemployment benefit cards
A Mississippi man was sentenced today to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, of Pontotoc was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pled guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme; 2 from South Jersey charged
Twenty-five people are accused of operating a multi-million-dollar nursing school scheme, including two Burlington County, New Jersey residents.
3 Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake diplomas, DOJ says
Federal prosecutors have identified three Florida nursing schools that participated in a scheme to sell up to 7,600 people fraudulent nursing credentials, Business Insider reports, The investigation, dubbed Operation Nightingale, was a joint effort between the Department of Justice and the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. Staff members and owners of Palm Beach School of Nursing, Siena College, and Sacred Heart International Institute, all of which are accredited, are accused of selling fake diplomas and transcripts to thousands of people seeking licenses for jobs as "registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPN/VNs)." The credentials allowed them to take...
Elizabeth Holmes attempted to ‘flee’ US after conviction for Theranos fraud, prosecutors allege
Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes tried to “flee” the United States a few weeks after her conviction for fraud last year, prosecutors said in a court filing Thursday. Holmes was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud last January for misleading investors about…
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS Investigation
A Missouri man has been sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for his involvement in a drug ring following an investigation by the IRS and other government agencies. The ring specialized in trafficking methamphetamine.
