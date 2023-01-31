ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Michigan Doctor Fined $30M and Jailed for Close to 17 Years Over $112M Opioid Scam on Patients

A Michigan doctor is facing close to 17 years in jail for leading "one of the most egregious health care schemes in U.S. history." On Monday, Frank Patino, 68, was also ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to defraud Medicare and private insurers of more than $112 million by writing unnecessary prescriptions for opioids that left many patients addicted, reported the Associated Press.
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
PENSACOLA, FL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon among 2 convicted in $31M Medicare fraud scheme

An orthopedic surgeon was convicted for his role in a $31 million Medicare fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 30. Lawrence Alexander, MD, was convicted of false statements related to healthcare matters, according to a news release. Chiropractor Dean Zusmer was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, conspiracy to pay kickbacks, paying kickbacks and submitting false statements.
TheDailyBeast

Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly

Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
NBC Connecticut

Federal Officials Recover Nearly $3 Million Stolen from Victims of Phone Scam

Federal officials said they have recovered nearly $3 million stolen from victims of a phone scam. United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said the department, along with the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated and that led to the forfeiture of approximately 151 Bitcoins, as well as other digital assets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TaxBuzz

Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare Scam

Owners of a genetic testing laboratory have been charged in a $107 million Medicare scam after an investigation by the IRS and other agencies. In an official release, the IRS explains details of the case against John Grisham, of Hickory Creek, Texas, Rob Wilburn, of San Antonio, Texas, and Richard Speights Jr., of Lake Charles, Louisian.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced after pleading guilty to have more than 25 fraudulent unemployment benefit cards

A Mississippi man was sentenced today to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, of Pontotoc was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pled guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Week

3 Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake diplomas, DOJ says

Federal prosecutors have identified three Florida nursing schools that participated in a scheme to sell up to 7,600 people fraudulent nursing credentials,  Business Insider reports,  The investigation, dubbed Operation Nightingale, was a joint effort between the Department of Justice and the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.  Staff members and owners of Palm Beach School of Nursing, Siena College, and Sacred Heart International Institute, all of which are accredited, are accused of selling fake diplomas and transcripts to thousands of people seeking licenses for jobs as "registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPN/VNs)." The credentials allowed them to take...
FLORIDA STATE
KPEL 96.5

FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE

