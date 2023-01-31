Read full article on original website
waer.org
Housing Authority creates Brexialee Torres-Ortiz scholarship
The Syracuse Housing Authority will honor the memory of 11-year-old Brexialee Torrez-Ortiz with an annual $5,000 scholarship. Torrez-Ortiz, a middle school honors student and class president, was killed last month in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. The scholarship will be awarded to a public housing resident who plans to...
waer.org
Syracuse photo exhibit aims to show other side of Ukraine
For three decades, photographer Lida Suchy has been traveling to the Ukrainian village of Krivorivnya, documenting the lives and culture of its residents along the way. “It was just a really wonderful time to be together with people and to listen to them," Suchy said. "You know, the picture-making is a short thing in the whole process. I really meet the people and talk to them and get to know them.”
waer.org
Syracuse Speaks-Looking Back On Mayor Ben Walsh's State Of The City Addresses
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh last week unveiled his vision for 2023 in his State of the City Address. But in this episode of Syracuse Speaks, we’re going to take some time to look back on Walsh’s past state of the city address. How are ongoing progress and persisting challenges shaping the ideas and goals of the future?
waer.org
Public Safety chair calls for patience in investigation of police use of force incident
The Syracuse Police Department Monday released body warn camera footage of an incident downtown over the weekend where a woman was injured while being arrested. The chair of the Common Council’s Public Safety Committee is urging the public to let ongoing investigations play out. Chol Majok sits on the...
waer.org
Onondaga County lawmakers could vote soon on jail merger plan. Sheriff says slow down
Onondaga County lawmakers continue to gather more information about a controversial proposal to close the Jamesville correctional facility in order to partially address a staffing shortage. The sheriff wants more time to consider inmate and staffing implications if they’re moved to the downtown justice center. Sheriff Toby Shelley told...
waer.org
Crying Cavalier: Syracuse runs out of gas against No. 6 Virginia 67-62
With just five minutes left in regulation, Syracuse Men’s Basketball and No. 6 Virginia had 57 points apiece. The Orange were in premier position to pull off a season-defining win, but things changed in a hurry. The Cavaliers went on a 7-1 run to go up by six, and that was too much for SU to overcome in a 67-62 UVA win.
waer.org
Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails
The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
waer.org
Onondaga County Sheriff's Office warns of Ava Wood phishing scams
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about reports of a potential phishing scam related to a recent Baldwinsville tragedy. Ava Wood was recently killed in a murder-suicide. The Sheriff's Office says scammers may pose as an official fundraiser from the family in order to steal money. They're urging the public to make sure they’re donating to only one of three fundraisers approved by the family.
