Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Related
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon.
How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell
It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
Melissa Etheridge mourns loss of David Crosby, who fathered two of her kids
Melissa Etheridge is morning the loss of David Crosby, the father of two of her kids, after he died on Thursday. “I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David,” she captioned an image on Instagram Thursday of her sitting next to Crosby as he played the guitar. “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. “A true treasure,” she concluded. The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer fathered Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher’s children — Bailey, 25, and...
David Crosby cause of death updates — Tributes pour in as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member dies at 81
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
Graham Nash Mourns Former Bandmate David Crosby While Acknowledging Their Issues
“It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” Graham Nash posted to Instagram on Jan. 19, shortly after word broke that his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate had died at age 81 following a battle with an undisclosed illness. Though Nash, 80, and Crosby found fame alongside Stephen Stills and Neil Young in the 1960s/70s, a generation known for “peace and love” and understanding, CSNY had a reputation for in-fighting and egos clashing, something Stills acknowledged in his tribute to David.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Bob Dylan Said David Crosby Could ‘Freak Out a Whole City Block All by Himself’
Bob Dylan and David Crosby had a mutual appreciation for one another. Dylan especially admired Crosby's ability to freak people out.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
9 of David Crosby’s Favorite Songs
When David Crosby was around 67, he shared some of his favorite songs from childhood through his days with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, & Nash—tracks representing more contemporary (Death Cab For Cutie, P!nk), and familiar (Graham Nash), times. Here’s a chronological look at nine songs that the late...
Paul Simon Called out Bob Dylan for ‘Dumping’ on People: ‘It’s Really Easy to Put Somebody Down’
Paul Simon believed that he and Bob Dylan were different as musicians despite comparisons. He said Dylan was often putting people down.
Passage: Remembering Gina Lollobrigida and David Crosby
The actor once called "the most beautiful woman in the world," Italian film star of the 1950s and '60s Gina Lollobrigida, died in Rome. Lollobrigida appeared in more than two dozen European films, before capturing the attention of American audiences in the early 1950s, when she starred in filmmaker John Huston's "Beat the Devil" alongside Humphrey Bogart.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
John Lennon Said The Beatles ‘Almost Abandoned’ the Song That Would Become Their First Hit
John Lennon wrote what would become The Beatles first hit song, but he said they almost gave up on it after difficulties with recording it
Stereogum
Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby
Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow and More Among the 2023 NYC Rocks Lineup
Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sheryl Crow, and John Mayer Trio, are among the collection of artists set to perform at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in New York City on March 9, 2023. Held at the historic Beacon Theatre and executive produced...
Digital Music News
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Sends Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” Spotify Streams Skyrocketing
The HBO series ‘The Last of Us’ is providing Linda Ronstadt with a revival similar to Kate Bush from 2022. The third episode of the series aired Sunday night and sent the song from the ’70s skyrocketing up the Spotify charts. According to a tweet shared by the music streaming company, the song “Long Long Time” featured in the episode saw 4,900% more plays after the episode aired.
How Joni Mitchell watched Woodstock on TV then wrote the song that captured its magic
Originally a b-side, Joni Mitchell's generational classic Woodstock found its biggest audience with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
The Early Beatles Song That Made Paul McCartney Think ‘Now We’re Getting Somewhere’
An early Beatles song made Paul McCartney think 'now we're getting somewhere.'
David Crosby Said He Was Closer With George Harrison Than Any Other Beatle
David Crosby didn't like many people, but he was friends with George Harrison. He explained what his relationship with the Beatle was like.
Comments / 0