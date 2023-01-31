ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell

It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Melissa Etheridge mourns loss of David Crosby, who fathered two of her kids

Melissa Etheridge is morning the loss of David Crosby, the father of two of her kids, after he died on Thursday. “I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David,” she captioned an image on Instagram Thursday of her sitting next to Crosby as he played the guitar. “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. “A true treasure,” she concluded. The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer fathered Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher’s children — Bailey, 25, and...
HollywoodLife

Graham Nash Mourns Former Bandmate David Crosby While Acknowledging Their Issues

“It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” Graham Nash posted to Instagram on Jan. 19, shortly after word broke that his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate had died at age 81 following a battle with an undisclosed illness. Though Nash, 80, and Crosby found fame alongside Stephen Stills and Neil Young in the 1960s/70s, a generation known for “peace and love” and understanding, CSNY had a reputation for in-fighting and egos clashing, something Stills acknowledged in his tribute to David.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

9 of David Crosby’s Favorite Songs

When David Crosby was around 67, he shared some of his favorite songs from childhood through his days with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, & Nash—tracks representing more contemporary (Death Cab For Cutie, P!nk), and familiar (Graham Nash), times. Here’s a chronological look at nine songs that the late...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

Passage: Remembering Gina Lollobrigida and David Crosby

The actor once called "the most beautiful woman in the world," Italian film star of the 1950s and '60s Gina Lollobrigida, died in Rome. Lollobrigida appeared in more than two dozen European films, before capturing the attention of American audiences in the early 1950s, when she starred in filmmaker John Huston's "Beat the Devil" alongside Humphrey Bogart.
Rolling Stone

Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
Stereogum

Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby

Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
Digital Music News

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Sends Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” Spotify Streams Skyrocketing

The HBO series ‘The Last of Us’ is providing Linda Ronstadt with a revival similar to Kate Bush from 2022. The third episode of the series aired Sunday night and sent the song from the ’70s skyrocketing up the Spotify charts. According to a tweet shared by the music streaming company, the song “Long Long Time” featured in the episode saw 4,900% more plays after the episode aired.

Comments / 0

Community Policy